This Cardinals prospect hopes to take advantage of the youth movement

Last year, I was able to speak with St. Louis Cardinals prospect Ian Bedell. At the time, Bedell was coming off his first full season following Tommy John Surgery, and he was hoping to use the 2024 season as a springboard to the majors.

Bedell finished 2024 with a 4.85 ERA across 19 starts and 107.2 innings. June was his best month, as he had a 2.42 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings. This hot stretch earned him a promotion to Triple-A Memphis later in the month.

Bedell, 25, grew up a Cardinals fan in Davenport, Iowa. He wasn't added to the 40-man roster for the second offeason in a row, and he again went unselected in the Rule 5 Draft. He'll return to the Cardinals for the 2025 season looking to make his major-league debut.

I was able to speak with Bedell once again. Below you'll find the questions I asked along with his answers. All of Bedell's responses are paraphrased for brevity purposes.

1. Baseball Savant has you throwing a four-seamer, curveball, changeup, and slider. What is your pitch mix?

I was throwing a slider and a cutter. Baseball Savant called the slider a curveball and the cutter a slider more often than not. The cutter I was throwing rarely got to the negative side of the horizontal, so it didn't make much sense to classify it as a slider, and my slider never really had any depth to it, so calling it a curveball was interesting.

2. What changes did you make to your pitches to try and make them more effective last year?

I didn't make any changes in season. We're trying to get everything firmer this offseason and next year. I looked at a breakdown of my pitches here in Jupiter, and when my cutter gets to the negative side of horizontal, it plays better.

3. Is adding more velo to your gyro slider, a pitch we discussed last time we talked, a goal of yours next year?

My gyro slider plays better at 84 MPH than it does at 81 MPH. The harder the pitch is, the better. It was really firm in Springfield with the minor-league ball. For whatever reason in Triple-A with the major-league ball, I couldn't quite get the seams right. If I can sit at 84 MPH, the slider will be good.

4. What has the technology and development looked like for you as a professional versus your time at Mizzou?

We are given much more in terms of data with the Cardinals. In my first couple of years at Mizzou, the technology wasn't as prevalent as it is now. Portable Trackmans weren't really a thing. We had Rapsodo and other pieces of tech, but not to the levels I have now with the Cardinals. I have access to a complete database that includes Trackman, Rapsodo, Edgertronic, and video.

5. The organization is aiming to give ample opportunities to young players next year. How do you plan on taking advantage of this opportunity?

It's encouraging for the young guys to hear that. Hopefully, I have a chance to go to big-league camp, but I haven't heard anything yet on that front. I need to throw everything a bit harder and locate it better to take advantage of this transition period.

I was happy with my stats last year, but I gave up too many home runs. There weren't a lot of hits or walks, but things could occasionally pile up with a walk, a bloop, then a blast.

It's unique to be competing against your teammates for a chance at the majors. Guys like Gordon Graceffo, Tink Hence, and Michael McGreevy are already on the 40-man, but they've been nothing but helpful and resourceful for me.

Author's note: For context, Ian had a 5.56 FIP and a 4.85 ERA last year. He had a 17.1% HR/FB ratio.

6. You went unselected in the Rule 5 draft. Were there nerves this time? Are you happy/grateful to still be with the Cardinals, a team you grew up rooting for?

I knew I wouldn't get taken in the Rule 5 Draft due to me being on the Injured List toward the end of the year. However, getting taken would have given me a shot on a major-league roster.

I'm thrilled to still be with the Cardinals; I'm a fan through and through, and I've loved being a part of the organization.

7. Have you worked with outside organizations to improve your pitching?

I've been down in Jupiter working at Cressey (sports performance). We've been focusing on boosting my velo a bit while maintaining sharp and firm pitches.

8. What are some goals you have for the 2025 season?

My major goal is to make the big-league roster and make my MLB debut. I'm trying to take it all one day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I'm not sure of my role yet next year -- starter, reliever, or long relief. I will do my job really well regardless of the role and let everything else take care of itself.

