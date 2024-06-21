St. Louis Cardinals prospect Ian Bedell moves up to Triple-A Memphis

Ian Bedell has seemingly turned a corner in his last 4 outings after a rough start to the season.



First 8 starts:

- 6.53 ERA, 24.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 2.2 HR/9



Last 4 starts:

- 1.54 ERA, 39.3 K%, 3.4 BB%, 0.8 HR/9



I’m excited to see what he can do in Memphis.