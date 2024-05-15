Legendary Cardinals voices Joe Buck and Chip Caray will unite for special broadcast
By Mason Keith
If you are a Cardinals fan or a Cubs fan, this will be the very rare case where you will be joining forces. On Friday, May 24th, 2024, the Chicago Cubs are coming to the Gateway City to take on their arch rivals in the St. Louis Cardinals. In a series matchup that is filled with rich history and iconic moments, we are getting another story for the memory book.
Joe Buck and Chip Caray will be on the call for the game as first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required) covering the play-by-play and presumably, telling stories about their childhoods when they were witnessing one of the most beloved broadcasts teams in North American sports in Jack Buck and Harry Caray.
Chip Caray, the grandson of Harry, became the Cardinals full-time broadcaster in 2023 after the team parted ways with the longtime voice of Cardinals Nation, Dan McLaughlin. Caray has settled in with the new role after leaving the Atlanta Braves where he led the play-by-play calls for 17 years. With an uneasy transition of change for the fanbase after losing franchise icons in Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the identity seemed lost for the team as they transcended into a new era for the organization. Chip Caray has quickly adapted himself to the new era and looks to be a great fit in the city he once called home.
Joe Buck, the son of Jack, has taken on a new role in the sports industry. After being the longtime voice of FOX Sports for primetime MLB matchups including the World Series and covering the NFL for Sunday's Game of the Week, Buck negotiated one of the biggest free agent deals in broadcast history and signed exclusively with ESPN to take over Monday Night Football. Buck wanted more time with his family and less time committed to traveling for work. Because of this career transition, Buck is now residing full time back home in St. Louis.
It has been heavily speculated that eventually Chip Caray would be joined by Joe Buck in the booth to cover a future Cardinals game. No one was for certain about this speculation given Buck no longer wants to call MLB broadcasts. But given the magnitude of how historic this moment can be for not only Cardinals and Cubs fans, but baseball fans in general, it is must-see TV. The time is now here baseball fans. Holy Cow! Go Crazy Folks! Go Crazy!