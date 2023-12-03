Joe Buck would consider announcing with Cardinals' Chip Caray
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the famed broadcaster stated that he would come back to baseball to announce a game with Chip Caray in St. Louis.
ESPN's Joe Buck has been out of baseball broadcasting for two years now. He has been Fox's primetime host with Troy Aikman during that time period, and calls for Joe Buck to come back to baseball grew this past postseason. He has always been a fan of the Cardinals, but he tried to keep that fandom hidden while announcing games, even the famed Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Traina and Buck discussed many topics ranging from his broadcasting milestones to various football topics with Troy Aikman. The article summarizing the interview can be found here, and the podcast version of the interview can be found here.
Traina asked Joe Buck some pointed questions about returning to baseball to announce. Buck stated that he had been away from the game for so long that he would have to spend hours refreshing himself on various players, connections, and statistics that make the game interesting for fans to hear. Buck said "I watched some of the playoff game last night and I don’t know who 70% of these players are. I’ve never heard of any of them."
Joe Buck went on to say that there would be an instance in which he would consider returning to the press box for one more time.
"So if the Cardinals need me or want me to come down and do a game someday with Chip Caray to have Buck and Caray together again, maybe I would do that just for fun."- Joe Buck
Harry Caray and Buck's father, Joe Buck, were broadcasters for St. Louis Cardinals' games on KMOX together from 1954-1969 when Harry Caray was fired. Joe Buck would be willing to reunite the Buck-Caray booth duo for one last time; the nostalgia and banter between these two would be tough to miss. While it doesn't seem likely that Joe Buck would return to announce for the Cardinals, it would be fun to listen and watch these two just once.