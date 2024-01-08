Long-time Cardinals broadcaster has returned to St. Louis media
A familiar voice is getting another shot with St. Louis radio
By Mason Keith
Former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster and longtime St. Louis native Dan McLaughlin has been given a final chance at redemption. It has recently been announced that 101 ESPN will be adding Dan McLaughlin to the “Opening Drive” morning radio show alongside Randy Karraker and Brooke Grimsley. It will be a part-time role with the station which moves Carey Davis to the afternoon slot joining “Fast Lane”. McLaughlin stated live on air that he would be joining the station for a few days throughout the week and that the decision to join did not take much time. It made sense to him as a career fit and the station has always been great to him.
The prominent play-by-play broadcaster was fired from his position with Bally Sports and the Cardinals organization in December 2022 after being arrested for driving under the influence. The arrest would be McLaughlin’s third offense of the same charge which results in a Class D Felony classifying him as a persistent offender according to Missouri state statutes. The Cardinals were given no choice but to move on from McLaughlin after they had given him two prior chances to correct his behavior within the St. Louis community.
McLaughlin was indefinitely suspended by Fox Sports Midwest during the 2011 season after his second arrest within a year's time frame. The network had to use temporary broadcasters to finish out the season. They eventually reinstated McLaughlin before the 2012 season. With the firing of Danny Mac, the Cardinals held an extensive search to find a permanent replacement to become the next voice of Cardinals baseball. The ideal fit became former Atlanta Braves play-by-play announcer Chip Carey, who has deep ties within the Cardinals organization.
The organization has turned a major page in its rich history and time continues to go on. The Cardinals hope to return to playoff contention, fans have fully embraced Chip Carey and Brad Thompson as the broadcasting duo for years to come, and Dan McLaughlin is back to doing what he loves while focusing on recovery from his addiction. Welcome back Danny Mac!
