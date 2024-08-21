Communication remains a huge issue for Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and former top-prospect Jordan Walker was once again demoted to AAA Memphis after a week-long stint with the major league club. Communication was once again at the heart of the short stint.
While in Memphis after his first demotion to Memphis earlier this season, Walker hit .257/.321/.426 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, and 33 RBI. Given some consistent playing time, he could build on what he's done in Memphis and carry on.
That makes sense. Think again.
It seems like manager Oli Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak were on different pages. From Walker's first day back, Marmol said the plan was to use him in a platoon in right field. This didn't make a lot of sense, as Walker needed consistency, but maybe Mozeliak would communicate this to Marmol.
Mozeliak told Katie J. Woo of The Athletic that consistency was why he was sent back to Memphis on Tuesday.
Please note Mozeliak's words:
I always cringe at the idea of someone who’s 22 years old sitting on the bench. - John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations
If that is the case, why were Marmol not on the same page as Mozeliak?
Communication is not a strong suit within the Cardinals organization. Mozeliak should have let Marmol know that he wanted Walker to have consistent playing time at the major league level. When Marmol told the media that "the plan" was to use Walker in a platoon, Mozeliak should have immediately gone to Marmol and expressed that the talented youngster should be playing every day and not riding the bench.
This isn't the first time a lack of communication has affected Walker and his playing time. It's not the first time Marmol has done his own thing regarding a player's time on the field—Willson Contreras, Dylan Carlson, and Nolan Gorman are just some of the names that come to mind.
Walker is hitting .145/.228/.232 with an OPS of .460 for St. Louis in 2024. He has four doubles, one triple, and four RBIs. Mozeliak was right to bring him up to get playing time at the major league level. Once the Cardinals get through a week of facing multiple right-handed pitchers, they should consider bringing him back but being on the same page.
Walker's demotion was one of several transactions made Tuesday, including a promotion for Luken Baker, returning Matt Carpenter from the injured list, and the release of Brandon Crawford.
It makes one concerned about the promotion of Luken Baker to St. Louis. He's been great at AAA Memphis this season. He's hitting .231/.345/.535 with an OPS of .880. He has 18 doubles, 32 home runs, and 79 RBIs.
This is a needed boost to the St. Louis roster. Hopefully, Mozeliak has expressed how he wants Baker used and that he and Marmol are on the same page. Otherwise, we will have another young star riding the bench when he could be contributing and helping the Cardinals.
If Mozeliak and Marmol don't get on the same page soon, this could be a more significant philosophical difference than Cardinal fans have previously seen.