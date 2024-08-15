It's time for the St. Louis Cardinals to promote Luken Baker
The St. Louis Cardinals are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for second place in the NL Central with a record of 60-61. The team is below .500 for the first time in several weeks. At this time, the team is barely scrapping together runs, making for baseball that will hurt a fan's soul.
The Cardinals need to do something to get back on track. With late-season injuries and a lack of hitting from players who are supposed to be reliable, the team is at a crossroads for how the remainder of the season will go. Keeping things as is with lackluster baseball is different from the answer anyone wants. It would be a terrible look for management, already on the hot seat with a fanbase that desires better, more competitive baseball.
The team needs to get the required production from their core players. While Willson Contreras, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman, and Nolan Arenado have been incredibly streaky this season, players like Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, Mason Wynn, and Lars Nootbaar have had their moments during the season where they have helped produce at the plate.
But when the whole team is not producing, the Cardinals need a boost. Tommy Pham has helped, but he is just one man.
The team finally promoted Jordan Walker this week from Memphis after he hit 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, and 33 RBIs. Manager Oli Marmol said he was brought up to platoon right field for the Cardinals. He will need more playing time to get on a hot streak the team needs from him. It makes one wonder why they even brought him up if they only use him in a platoon situation, knowing he needs consistency to get going.
The Cardinals need more help in a multitude of ways. Pitching is required, but more run production is necessary. One person who has yet to make an appearance in 2024 is Luken Baker. It is time for Baker to return to St. Louis. Baker's bat is desperately needed.
Throughout four seasons with the Cardinals AAA Memphis Redbirds, Baker has hit a record 85 home runs, including 31 this season. He has 17 doubles and 77 RBIs. That's a tremendous amount of production that would be ideal for the Cardinals as the team enters the season's final weeks.
Baker is primarily a first-baseman or designated hitter. He could help give Goldschmidt a day off. He could also have his big bat in the lineup for a string of games as the team's designated hitter. Hopefully, the team can use him appropriately and get some wins off his production at the plate.
After getting swept by the Reds, the team needs a big boost or a change. Baker is a strong young man and could be the big bat the team needs down the stretch. Hopefully, the team will give him an opportunity soon.