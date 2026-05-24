Cardinals vs. Reds rain delay: Details, updates on when game will start

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for another rookie to lead the way to a series victory, but Brycen Mautz will have to wait a few hours as the finale against the Cincinnati Reds has been delayed. We await further updates on Sunday's game from the Reds.

When will the Cardinals-Reds series finale begin?

Update: The Cardinals and Reds game today has been postponed. The clubs will make up the contest on August 17th as a part of a doubleheader, playing each other five times over the course of four days.

The weather was ominous for the entire series, with Friday's game being postponed for a Saturday doubleheader. The wait was worth it, as we got to see long-time minor leaguer Bryan Torres put together a debut to remember in game one. According to reporter Derrick Goold, the next update for the start time of today's game will come around 1:15 pm central time.

#Reds just announced that the next update on the rain delay here will be ... in an hour.



Yep, that's right, an update at 1,15 p.m. STL time.



Good grief, Charlie Brown. pic.twitter.com/gTAimXSENI — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 24, 2026

Brycen Mautz has officially been recalled to take the ball in Sunday's game, but the rain has dampened those plans for the time being. Mautz's promotion comes with the demotion of struggling reliever Matt Svanson, who covered innings in yesterday's doubleheader and Mautz provides a fresh arm.

The lefty wil likely be up for just today's start, with Matthew Liberatore being pushed to begin the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers tomorrow. The 27th man in yesterday's doubleheader was reliever Ryan Fernandez, who looked strong in relief last night. Under MLB's doubleheader roster rules, Fernandez is eligible to be recalled to the active roster tomorrow and could very well be the corresponding move for Mautz.

The rotation has plenty of questions to answer and a strong start from the 2025 Minor League Pitcher of the Year could create more conversation for the future. Outside of injury, the Cardinals have been hesitant to alter their major league rotation besides when the schedule allowed for a quick adjustment. In the last opportunity for a rotation shakeup, we saw Hunter Dobbins perform well in his St. Louis debut before running into trouble later in his start.

With an important stretch of games against the NL Central, the Cardinals need all healthy and fresh arms on deck. The next two-plus weeks could provide a reality check on the Cardinals' season so far, showing the fans if they are truly contenders or if the hot start was just a mirage.