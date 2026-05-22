Cardinals vs. Reds game postponed: Updates on rescheduled doubleheader, start time

After dropping two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates at home this week, the St. Louis Cardinals arrived in Cincinnati to take on the Reds this weekend, but the first game in the series has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The next time the Cardinals are in Cincinnati this season is a four-game road trip sandwiched between two other series, so in order to fit this game in, the Cardinals and the Reds are now set to play a doubleheader tomorrow.

The Cardinals-Reds game has been postponed: Updates on when they will make up Friday's game

Weather permitting, the Cardinals and Reds are slated to face off in game one of their doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:10 p.m. Central time, and then they will follow that game up with the second outing of the day.

Cardinals and Reds are #banged. Split doubleheader starting at 1:10 local, 12:10 central tomorrow. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 22, 2026

The Cardinals are currently 28-21 and two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race, but do occupy that third Wild Card spot by two games over the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Reds sit in last place in the division, they are still two games above .500, and have every opportunity to be in the race if they get things together soon.

The Reds are currently slated to run three starters out this weekend with ERAs north of 6.00, so that really should favor the Cardinals' offense that is trying to get back on track after scoring one run over their last 18 innings.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, were slated to have Kyle Leahy on the mound on Friday and Andre Pallante go on Saturday, so we'll see if they make any changes to that. They will get to add an extra arm to their roster for the doubleheader, so they could look to add an arm who can provide a bit of length, like a Brycen Mautz, or add Jared Shuster back to the 40-man roster.

This does make it more likely that utility man Bryan Torres, who was added to the Cardinals roster today, will make his MLB debut on Saturday. He's earned this opportunity, and so many people are rooting for him.