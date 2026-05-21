Cardinals red-hot prospect rumored to finally be awarded with long-awaited call to the show

The St. Louis Cardinals are due for a little roster shakeup during the long span of division games as they look for a jolt of offense into the lineup. A day after a sloppy win, the Cardinals were shut out by the Pirates in a game that was missing an offensive spark. In order to inject some energy into the roster, rather than everyone taking their shirts off, the Cardinals are rumored to be calling up utility man Bryan Torres, although the club has not made any official announcement yet.

With today being a getaway day before the Cardinals head to Cincinnati and Milwaukee, the Cardinals may be waiting to officially make this move until Friday.

Bryan Torres has totaled 913 professional games since signing with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015, and his journey has hardly been a straight path. Now 28, Torres has played with four different affiliated organizations, three different foreign leagues, two years of independent baseball, and played in the World Baseball Classic, and he did all of that without getting a call to the big league level. A career .306 hitter with just three more strikeouts than walks in 11 seasons, Torres has had success with the bat everywhere he has gone. He consistently puts the ball in play, but lacks the pop that would have pushed him to the next level earlier.

Even without the power, Torres has an above-average hit tool, winning the Double-A batting title in 2024 before leading the International League with a stellar .441 on-base percentage last season. The offensive success continued this year in Memphis as the lefty hitter played three different positions and had a .336/.454/.477 slash line through 36 games. His .931 OPS would be his career-high through a full affiliated season as he has two homers, 10 doubles, and a triple with 16 RBI. Torres is still seeing pitches at an elite clip, walking 17.5% of the time while striking out four times less than he has taken a free pass.

Bryan Torres would be part of a crowded back end of the St. Louis Cardinals' roster

Where he would play in St. Louis is a question that may not be answered soon because Torres has played every position on the diamond, including pitcher and catcher. This year with Memphis, the Puerto Rican has spent most of his time at second base, with one game at third, and another nine in center field. If the Cardinals make this move, the corresponding move would likely be Thomas Saggese, who has been in a rough stretch since his second go-around in the majors this year.

With the bottom of the 26-man roster featuring Saggese, Jose Fermin, Cesar Prieto, and Yohel Pozo, Torres may get the call, just settle in at the end of the bench, and grab a few opportunities over the next week or so. Because he is a lefty hitter, Prieto could be on the chopping block after just coming up earlier in the month, but the team could opt to give Saggese more time in Memphis for a mental reset and get some more consistent playing time. Fermin is out of options, so he will likely be sticking around for the time being.

The real roster crunch will be coming in around 10 days' time, as Lars Nootbaar has continued progressing in his rehab. If all goes well, Noot could be returning to St. Louis in very early June, squeezing out another player from the bottom of the roster. Regardless of how long Torres' stay is in the majors, if he gets it, it will be a well-deserved promotion for a guy who just keeps grinding.