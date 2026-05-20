Cardinals officially add new high-energy fan section to capitalize on the Tarps Off movement at Busch Stadium

While the club baseball team from Stephen F. Austin State University will no longer be leading the Tarps Off movement each day at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals have officially dedicated a full section to become a "high-energy fan section" to keep the good times rolling.

The official section will be the upper right field bleachers, and starting Wednesday night, fans can purchase tickets there and help continue this incredible atmosphere that was created this past weekend at Busch Stadium.

Want to join the movement? 🚫👕



Starting tonight, the upper right field bleachers at Busch Stadium will become a dedicated high-energy fan section, inspired by the Tarps Off atmosphere fans have brought to the ballpark.



Any fan in the ballpark, regardless of seat location, can… pic.twitter.com/wW2jPMNLkD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 20, 2026

It's on Cardinals fans to show out and continue the Tarps Off momentum at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals were wise to create an official section for fans to engage in the electric atmosphere that "Tarps Off" had created at Busch Stadium. The movement went viral overnight, and now fans at other Major League Baseball stadiums have been copying what happened in St. Louis.

The Cardinals have done their part in playing an exciting brand of baseball and creating space for fans to continue this fun vibe, but now it will be on the fanbase to actually keep this movement going and even growing. Last night, the Cardinals had a really fun walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and even on a Tuesday night, fans were able to pack the Tarps Off section in a way that could be felt throughout the stadium and on TV.

According to the Cardinals, shirts are "optional" in that section, but noisemakers are prohibited, with "exceptions may be made to the above list and are at the discretion of Busch Stadium Management and Event Staff Personnel." So, in theory, fans may be able to bring noisemakers like air horns, cowbells, and Thunderstix anyway.

“Exceptions may be made to the above list and are at the discretion of Busch Stadium Management and Event Staff Personnel.”



Haven’t seen anyone attempt to go full soccer and bring a big drum and such. Wonder how they’d handle that in the present context. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 20, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has talked about how he saw this kind of atmosphere at a St. Louis FC game recently and was hoping to find a way for that to come to Busch Stadium. He talked about that with me on the Dealin' the Cards podcast this week, as well as how he wants fans to feel like they are a part of this team moving forward. You can check out our full conversation here.

Marmol did his part this weekend in trying to keep the vibe at Busch Stadium going, purchasing over 1000 tickets for fans to come to their games on Saturday and Sunday for free to keep the movement going.

The team loves this atmosphere, the fans do too, and hopefully it's the beginning of what is going to be a revitalization of Busch Stadium moving forward.