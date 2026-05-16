Oliver Marmol rewards Cardinals fans with free tickets after viral stadium atmosphere

Walk-off wins against your in-state rival already bring their own fair share of excitement to a ballpark, but St. Louis Cardinals fans made Friday night an unforgettable experience, and manager Oliver Marmol is now rewarding fans with free tickets to keep the good times rolling.

After shirtless fans took over a section of Busch Stadium on Friday night, going viral on social media and drawing the attention and excitement of everyone associated with the Cardinals, Marmol backed up his postgame plea for fans to keep that energy and bought tickets for both Saturday and Sunday's games for fans to pack the stadium and keep the good times rolling in the newly dubbed "Tarps Off" section.

A true FLASH sale!



Oli Marmol has bought out the remaining tickets in the Tarps Off section for both this afternoon's and tomorrow's games and made them available FREE to fans.



Claim your FREE ticket, while supplies last: https://t.co/ngmZ99TG1Z pic.twitter.com/Bkzlxb7pH8 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

Following the incredible atmosphere at Busch Stadium last night, Marmol had a message for reporters prior to his postgame press conference beginning, highlighting just how awesome the fans were.

"Before you guys ask a question, whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game," Marmol said to open up his postgame press conference following the Cardinals' walk-off victory over the Royals. "Cause that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody that showed up today. That was a fun environment."

Now you can be a part of keeping those good vibes rolling, and here is how you can claim those tickets.

Here is how you can claim your free Cardinals tickets courtesy of Oli Marmol

You can click the link here to claim your free tickets until they are all claimed.

This is an incredible gesture from the Cardinals' skipper, and I honestly can't think of a time when a professional team's manager or head coach bought this many tickets to give out to any fan who is willing to come to the ballpark in support of the team.

Marmol continues to show why he's the right leader for this Cardinals team, and he's been fighting an uphill battle to win back fan support after how the last several years have gone on the field. Marmol has always shown reasons why he's worth keeping around, but the end of the John Mozeliak era really put a hamper on his potential. Now, like the young Baby Birds, Marmol is flourishing in this new environment and culture, one that he is able to set in lockstep with Chaim Bloom.