Busch Stadium is electric one again after shirtless Cardinals fans stole the show

The vibes were back at Busch Stadium last night! As the Cardinals fought their in-state rival Royals tooth and nail, a shirtless section of fans brought the house down and propelled this electric Cardinals club to their 26th win of the season.

Late in the game on Friday, a section of fans took off their shirts, waved them in the air, and had a mixture of chants and songs that filled Busch Stadium and could be heard clear as day on the broadcast. The atmosphere felt far more like a high-level soccer game than a traditional baseball game, and I mean that in the best way. You just don't see vibes like that in Major League Baseball games very often.

No clue what’s going on at the club level tonight, but these dudes have been loud & into it all night. It’s been a fun atmosphere. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/UQRvnAikBi — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 16, 2026

Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN found the guys who say they started the movement. Bryce Bradford shared that they were a group of baseball players from Texas, and when the game got close late, they decided to go to an empty section and start taking their shirts off. He shared that other fans began coming to that section to join them.

I talked postgame with the guys who say they started it all.



A quick convo with some baseball players from Texas just looking to have a good time who started a movement at the #STLCards game tonight. @101espn pic.twitter.com/w3UdSY6OuW — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 16, 2026

Oli Marmol and the Cardinals players loved the atmosphere at Busch Stadium on Friday

That group of fans didn't just capture the attention of social media and the broadcast, but it was loved by the Cardinals' clubhouse as well. Yohel Pozo, who had the pinch-hit walk-off to win the game for St. Louis, immediately shouted out that section, and manager Oliver Marmol made sure to shout them out before answering any questions postgame.

"Before you guys ask a question, whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game," Marmol said to open up his postgame press conference following the Cardinals' walk-off victory over the Royals. "Cause that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody that showed up today. That was a fun environment."

Marmol was then immediately asked if they could feel that, and before the question could even be finished, he interjected, "Are you kidding me? Yeah you can feel it man. It's awesome. And it creates an enviornment where, it's not only filling this place up, it's making it a tough place for other teams to come in and play. That's what makes a difference. And that was pretty damn cool. Yeah, I'll sign up for that every day."

This lines up with everything we've been hearing from the Cardinals all season long. Michael McGreevy was on the Dealin' the Cards podcast this past week and raved about the support they have gotten from fans.

With the Cardinals playing above expectations to start the season, Michael McGreevy is excited about the fan receptions so far. We discussed this and more in our conversation with him!



Full episode: https://t.co/MLsRVfAA9R pic.twitter.com/ubscN1dDUa — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) May 15, 2026

You can check out our full conversation with McGreevy below on YouTube or wherever you get audio podcasts, as he shared so much about the team that should continue to fire up fans.

At this rate, I expect Busch Stadium to continue to be fuller and fuller as the summer goes on, and if that kind of energy can be replicated game to game, this already exciting young team will become the team of the summer. It's hard not to believe in them as a group at this point, and if Cardinals fans can buy in and show out, they may create one of the best atmospheres in baseball this summer.