Michael McGreevy said exactly what Cardinals fans needed to hear

Everyone has their opinions about what the St. Louis Cardinals are doing right now as an organization. Call it a rebuild, build, transition, or whatever you want, but the players in the dugout are fired up about forging the next era of Cardinals baseball.

Sitting with a record of 23-17 after their first 40 games, the Cardinals are exceeding external expectations on the field and, more importantly, seem to be establishing a young core with a very bright future. No one on this team is looking to go out and lose on any given day, and Michael McGreevy spoke to MLB Network Radio about how the Cardinals are embracing the opportunity in front of them.

"We want this core to be the beginning of what's going to be a very long and successful era of Cardinals baseball," McGreevy told MLB Network Radio. "St. Louis fans have been blessed with the Adam Wainwrights, the [Albert] Pujolses, the [Yadier] Molinas, and now is this great opportunity to build the next generation of those guys."

"Now is a great opportunity to build the next generation."



Michael McGreevy on the #Cardinals mindset this season:@Cardinals | #STLCards

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/i7v3LnZIrN — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 11, 2026

That's the exact thing Cardinas fans should want to hear from their young players, and so far, you can see that passion and conviction in the way they've performed on the field.

Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals are embracing opportunity to build a new core

McGreevy, for example, entered this season as a firm member of the Cardinals' rotation, just one year after being consistently snubbed from the five-man group until mid-July when the organization finally cut bait with Erick Fedde. While McGreevy didn't have his best stuff to start the year, he powered through and pitched well, and lately he's been a bulldog on the mound.

Through his first eight starts, McGreevy has a 2.18 ERA and 3.75 FIP in 45.1 innings of work, and has shut down some of the best teams in baseball this year, like the Padres, Dodgers, Mariners, and Rays. He's running with his opportunity this year and looks to be establishing himself as a key member of the rotation moving forward.

Jordan Walker has turned his career around, going from a one-way ticket to failed prospect status to an early-season MVP candidate. JJ Wetherholt has been one of the best rookies in baseball so far. Riley O'Brien is thriving in his closer role. Ivan Herrera has emerged as one of the best bats in baseball. The list goes on and on of guys who are thriving and forging a new core for the future.

This Cardinals team has plenty of young talent that is producing now and should get fans excited about what the future has in store. And, there is still a lot more young talent on the way.

It'll be near impossible to replicate a core like Pujols, Molina, and Wainwright, but that's not the point. This group of Cardinals are ready to establish their own era in St. Louis, hopefully one that brings about the same kind of winning that trio was able to foster.