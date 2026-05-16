Cardinals cut ties with reliever yet again after activating bullpen reinforcement

Poor Jared Shuster. The left-handed reliever was just designated for an assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals for the second time this season after the club activated right-hander Matt Pushard from the 15-day injured list. They'll now wait and see if they can "push" Shuster through waivers once again.

Shuster, who was DFA'd back on April 13th for the first time this season, went unclaimed through waivers and ended up being reassigned to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. He pitched just two games prior to that decision, allowing two runs over 3.2 innings of work. Then prior to the Cardinals' series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club recalled Shuster once again, DFA'ing a different reliever, Luis Peralta, to clear room for him.

Well, Shuster just got the same treatment again, as he pitched in two games since then, covered four innings of work, and now they'll see if they can stash him in Memphis once again. This does clear room for Pushard, who we haven't seen since early in the season, and could be a much-needed bullpen reinforcement for a group that has had many ups and downs.

Matt Pushard could be a stablizing force for a shaky Cardinals bullpen

Pushard, who the Cardinals selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason from the Miami Marlins, appeared in just one game for the Cardinals before hitting the injured list with right patellar tendinitis. He's an arm that has some intrigue to him, but due to his lack of optionality due to being a Rule 5 pick, he'll have to prove he's worth sticking in St. Louis rather quickly.

Pushard made 11 appearances during his rehab assignment, posting a 3.55 ERA while striking out 7.1 batters per nine innings. He did walk quite a few batters, though, surrendering six free passes to go along with 12 hits allowed in just 12.2 innings of work.

If Pushard doesn't perform well, the Cardinals could look to tap back into arms like Ryan Fernandez, Chris Roycroft, or even a new face like Max Rajcic, who has been performing really well in his transition to relief this season. If Pushard can find a role in the Cardinals' bullpen, it would help build out some needed depth from a group that seems to lack options most of the time.