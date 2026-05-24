Cardinals long-time minor leaguer Bryan Torres has memorable debut

Bryan Torres waited 11 years since being signed to make his major-league debut. Torres, 28, made quite the statement in his debut on Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds.

Prior to his promotion, Torres spoke about his joy to finally make it to the majors.

“It’s going to be hard to explain that (journey),” Torres said. “It’s been a very long and tough road, not the usual road you’re used to seeing. I always say God’s timing is perfect and everything happens for a reason. We are very happy. My family is very happy. Living the dream basically. Let’s do everything we can do on the field.”

Torres went 2-4 on the night with a single, a walk, and a two-run home run in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach for the opposing Reds. According to the Cincinnati Reds postgame notes, Torres became just the third St. Louis Cardinal since 1900 to record multiple hits in his debut including a home run. Joe Cunningham and Bobby Smith also accomplished this feat, both against the Reds as well.

Torres was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015, and he's spent nine total seasons in the minor leagues along with a two-year stint in Independent Ball. Torres quickly became known for his penchant to get on base and make solid contact, and the Cardinals liked what they saw out of him in an Indy League. They acquired his rights, and the rest is, as they say, history.

Rookie Bryan Torres has a memorable debut for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds.

Torres started his MLB career off with a walk in the second inning. In his next at-bat, he registered his first career hit, a single to right field. Torres's next hit was a two-run home run to right field, one that would give the Cardinals a seven-run lead in the ninth inning.

The 5'7" Torres is the shortest Cardinal to homer since Kolten Wong in 2020. Prior to Wong's home run, David Eckstein was the other player 5'7" or shorter to hit a home run for the Cardinals.

After the game, Torres's family met with him in the tunnels. His family traveled from Puerto Rico to Cincinnati to see his debut. Torres was able to get his home run ball back, and he gave it to his mom. His mom also has memorabilia from his sister who was a track star. Torres and his mom shared a long hug after the game, a special moment for any player but especially for Bryan given the work he's put in to get to this point.

Who’s cutting onions? 🥹



Bryan Torres’ family traveled from Puerto Rico for his debut and shared a special moment with him after the game! pic.twitter.com/XbToLBOjJT — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 23, 2026

"If I could tell you something, any of this couldn't be possible without God," said Torres emotionally after the game. "This moment is for life. This is something that I'll never forget."

In the nightcap, Torres recorded another hit and a walk in his four at-bats. Torres's place on the roster is due to an injury, but he's making the most of his opportunities already.