What Cardinals fans should expect from Quinn Mathews after his promotion

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitching prospect Quinn Mathews will make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, per Derrick Goold.

Quinn Mathews will start Saturday for #stlcards in Toronto. It will be his MLB debut. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 30, 2026

Mathews, 25, is a Stanford product who first made a name for himself by dominating in the collegiate playoffs. He tossed a 156-pitch complete game to punch his school’s ticket to Omaha, and then got drafted right after.

Since his ascendance to professional baseball, most of his success has carried over.

In his introductory season, it was clear that Mathews was well below his pay grade. He started in Single-A and worked his way to Triple-A Memphis, where he finally hit a roadblock.

In 2024, he posted a 6.48 ERA through four Triple-A starts. It wasn’t a substantial sample size, and it seemed like there was no need to worry.

He finished the season with a 2.76 ERA across all levels and struck out 202 batters in a mere 143.2 innings. Mathews looked like the future, and he was all the rage in St. Louis.

Unfortunately, his next season was injury-riddled and full of struggle–across three levels, he pitched to a 3.73 ERA and only logged 99 innings.

The Cardinals have played these games before. Jack Flaherty looked like a Cy Young contender for half a season, and injuries zapped his fastball. Then, Tink Hence went from a light at the end of the tunnel to another misfortune in the Cardinals’ prospect diary. Fans were wary of the warning signs, and for good reason.

Mathews came out of the gate in 2026 looking to negate the doubt, but he stumbled. Walks betrayed the young hurler, and even in the minor leagues, if you aren’t in the zone, hitters do damage.

His season looked bound to be lost, and with another mediocre showing, he’d surely lose all traction as a 25-year-old prospect.

Then, he caught fire.

Mathews’ walk rate through April/May was closing in on 20%, which won’t play at any level of professional baseball. Since June 1, he’s dropped it below 10% (via baseballunstitched/x)

After rediscovering the strike zone, Mathews’ pitch mix performed as it always does: it racked up whiffs.

In 92 innings this year, Mathews has 111 strikeouts. He’s also dropped his WHIP to a much more respectable 1.14 mark.

The hype is real, and the kid is almost here, but what will he bring to the Cardinals?

What will Quinn Mathews bring to the Cardinals' pitching staff?

Strikeouts: As previously mentioned, Mathews loves the way of the K (shoutout Don Orsillo). His 10.9 strikeouts per nine would lead the Cardinals’ staff this season, which has continued to struggle to induce strike three. Dustin May, who’s all but gone, is the current leader with 8.8. Losing May’s strikeouts will be a pain, but if Mathews can come prepared for his intro to The Show and bring his toolbox of plus-stuff pitches, maybe it’ll lessen the sour taste in fans’ mouths during this trade deadline sell-off.

A Crystal Ball: Runway is the word of the day in The Lou, and has been for a few years now. When the Cardinals operated on a year-to-year basis with free-agent signings, it never felt like prospects ever had room to operate at Busch Stadium. Now, it’s quite the opposite. All season, the Cardinals have relied on homegrown talent. For some, it’s led to new highs, and for others, the worst of lows. Mathews will provide fans with a glimpse into the future of this pitching staff as we know it. The Cardinals’ faithful seem averse to trading away pieces for pitching, due to the steady stream of arms trickling upwards. Well, if Mathews doesn’t pan out, that’s one less arm to justify that argument. And if he does, it helps push the extension narrative on players like Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker. The fate of the Cardinals doesn’t fall upon Mathews’ shoulders, but if he shows up and shows out, things get a whole lot simpler.

Production?: Judging by the numbers Mathews has posted in the minor leagues and his overall age and poise, there’s a better shot that he’ll make a seamless transition than most. Most prospects of his caliber reach MLB well before their age-25 season, and it’s now-or-never. Mathews has all the tools to find success right away for the Cardinals. It’ll come down to limiting walks, trusting his stuff in the zone against the best the game has to offer, and making sure the game doesn’t speed up on him.

The Cardinals are finally doing it. They’re giving one of their top prospects a chance. Fans should be excited, writers should be excited, and the rest of baseball should take notice, because if this works out, St. Louis will be in a much better position to compete in 2027 than you might think.