Jarring Masyn Winn quote just revealed Cardinals' trade deadline plans

The trade deadline seems to loom over the St. Louis Cardinals like the ultimate decision of POBO Chaim Bloom’s first season. With chips to cash in on and the playoffs still within reach, Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn seems sold on the sell-off.

In a recent post on X, Cardinals beat writer Jeff Jones revealed a riveting quote from Winn ahead of the deadline.

"We could win every game for the rest of the year, and [Chaim Bloom] would still trade guys."



Masyn Winn is expecting the Cardinals to sell. His fellow young veteran leaders are somewhat more circumspect. They all agree they share responsibility in how the post-deadline looks: — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 28, 2026

"We could win every game for the rest of the year, and [Chaim Bloom] would still trade guys,” said Winn in reference to Bloom’s approach.

Winn, 24, has emerged as a young leader in the Cardinal clubhouse. While he’s in the midst of a career-worst year at the dish, he’s still managed highlight-worthy defense at shortstop and maintains his lead-by-example approach.

It never felt like a matter of if the Cardinals would sell, but rather whom.

By “guys,” you can only assume that Winn is referring to the Cardinals’ plethora of expiring contracts in Dustin May, Ryne Stanek, and anyone else the Redbirds think will net a nice return.

The next level to that is whether the Cardinals will consider moving players with remaining years of control. That would include Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera, Lars Nootbaar, Kyle Leahy, and potentially Andre Pallante.

St. Louis definitely has plenty of players to trade. Fans will just have to wait and see who they decide to move on from.

Irrespective of the deadline, could the Winn quote point to something deeper?

What does Masyn Winn’s quote say about the Cardinals ahead of the deadline

It seems Winn is entirely bought into the Cardinals trading away players, whether he likes it or not.

Judging by his confidence in this approach, the Cardinals’ front office may have made clear to its players during the break or just ahead of the deadline that some of them would be elsewhere by August 3.

When you confront a young team with the business reality of sport, it can really take the wind out of their sails. And it’s more than fair to say this team has been short-winded since the All-Star break.

After dropping consecutive series to the D-Backs, Angels, and Reds, the Cardinals are well on their way to another series loss against the Cubs.

The brand of baseball, although similar, feels much less intriguing. More walks, less excitement, more strikeouts in the box, fewer on the mound, and an overall feeling of growing apathy surrounding the team.

Fans are clamoring for change in the rotation and bullpen. Simultaneously, esteemed writers such as Bernie Miklasz continue to highlight the lineup's struggles over the past month-plus.

At the time of press, the Cardinals are down 5-0 in the second inning in game two against the Cubs. Michael McGreevy surrendered two runs in the first, and three (so far) in the second. Additionally, the Cardinals went down 1-2-3 to Cubs starter Colin Rea in the first inning.

Could Bloom and Co. have already told their players that a sell-off was incoming, and that’s why they’ve stalled in recent weeks? Or is it all happenstance? We may never know, but now, at least we know what Winn thinks.