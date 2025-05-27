Updates on Nolan Arenado after scary crash into wall during Cardinals series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals were once again recipients of Nolan Arenado's defensive heroics on Sunday, as the Cardinals' third baseman tumbled into the seats down the third base line after an incredible catch that helped lead them to a sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After tossing the ball back into the infield to ensure the runners did not advance or potentially score, Arenado fell back onto the field and was rolling around in pain, leading many, including me, to fear the worst. Considering the back issues he has dealt with for years now, it was hard not to believe he had aggravated that further or experienced a different injury upon crashing into the wall and seats.

Instead, Arenado was walked back to third base, asked to stay in the game, and finished the top of the ninth inning for the Cardinals. But as the Cardinals suited up against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, Arenado was not in the lineup, causing concern that the Cardinals' third baseman may be more injured than we thought.

Updates on Nolan Arenado after he crashed into the outfield wall on Sunday and was left out of the Cardinals' lineup on Monday

While Arenado was left out of the Cardinals' lineup on Monday, the club confirmed it was related to soreness from the incident on Sunday, rather than a sign of a more signifcant injury, and Arenado believes he'll be good to go for their game Tuesday.

The Cardinals already felt the absence of Arenado in their series opener with the Orioles. Nolan Gorman, who filled in for Arenado at third, airmailed a throw into the outfield in the first inning that should have been a double-play ball, and the Orioles ended up capitalizing on it to get on the board with a 1-0 lead.

Arenado has been dreadful at the plate this year, slashing .234/.306/.378 in 209 plate appearances this year, but his defense has been the best it's been in years. Arenado has helped the Cardinals' league-best defense win games over and over again, and while getting Gorman more plate appearances is helpful for his development, Arenado still presents them their best chance to win as things currently stand.

He'll need the bat to turn around sooner rather than later, but for now, the Cardinals can afford to have him figuring things out at the plate, especially with his defense being this impactful.