The Cardinals bet on the wrong horse with Nolan Gorman

The Cardinals haven't been able to put it all together just yet in 2025. Granted, we knew this was going to be more of a transition year anyway, instead of one in which the Cardinals would try to contend. However, there are still things they should do that make more sense than what they're actually doing.

For example, this year, they were going to give runway to Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker. They've done that so far, and it's not a bad idea to give young players runway in a year where it's clear they don't have the pieces to make a run.

But with Gorman, the Cardinals' faith may be a bit misplaced.

The Cardinals bet on the wrong horse in Nolan Gorman

I've been thinking about this since the Cardinals demoted Thomas Saggese on Sunday despite his hot start to the season. All he's done is hit, yet the Cardinals sent him down so he could play every day, something he could easily do in the majors.

But the reason he can't get everyday playing time at the Major League level is because of Gorman, who hasn't impressed this season. After a good first series of the season, he hasn't been able to live up to the hype.

Entering Thursday's series finale with the Reds, Gorman was hitting .189/.297.340 with just one home run, eight RBI and a .636 OPS. Don't get me wrong, Gorman has a ton of talent and potential. I am not in any way saying that he isn't a good player. But I get the feeling that he may suffer the same fate as Dylan Carlson and just flame out within the organization.

I understand the Cardinals wanting to give him runway. In this particular season, it makes sense to do that. You need to see what you have. But he's really struggled at the plate, and in my opinion, he shouldn't be getting playing time over Saggese.

At a certain point, the Cardinals need results, even in a reset season. They're not getting them from Gorman. They are getting them from Saggese. So while I understand that he needs runway, so too does Saggese. I get that this isn't the year for the Cardinals, but if you really want to give young guys runway, you still need to play the guys that are performing best.

Right now, Saggese has Gorman beat in almost every offensive category, hitting .341/.364/.512 with a home run, seven RBI and an .876 OPS. He's simply hitting too well to stay in the minors, while Gorman continues to be unable to find his stroke at the plate.

While Saggese's spring training stats weren't anything crazy, Gorman's weren't any better, and I personally would have chosen Saggese to be on the roster over him.

To make matters worse, other players, like Alec Burleson, are now essentially blocked. I know Burleson's power hasn't been there, but he's still hitting .259. That's not great, but there's more promise there right now than there is with Gorman, in my opinion.

I would love to see Gorman turn things around and go on a tear. He's more than capable of that. But if he doesn't start hitting soon, he and Saggese should swap places in Memphis and St. Louis.