Young sluggers and MLB-ready arms highlight top Cardinals' performers in farm system

Another week of Minor League baseball is down as we are slowly inching our way closer to the month of May. Sample sizes are becoming large enough to judge as we head towards the new month. The next couple of weeks could determine which guys earn their deserving promotions leading up to the MLB Draft in June.

Let's see how each of the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects did in the organization over the last week of minor league action.

1. JJ Wetherholt - 1 G, 0-4, 1 BB

West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals JJ Wetherholt runs to second base against the Houston Astros during Spring Training action. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Wetherholt only got into one game for Double-A Springfield this past week on Sunday due to a bad stomach big sidelining him for over a week. The 22-year-old had an unproductive day the plate, as one would expect when recovering from his illness.

2. Quinn Mathews - 7-day IL

Mathews' last appearance came on April 11th for Triple-A Memphis before being put on the 7-day IL with shoulder issues.

3. Tink Hence - 60-day IL

Hence has yet to make his 2025 debut due to a right ribcage strain.

4. Jimmy Crooks - 5 G, 4-20, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K

Crooks showed off his power once again this week, as he belted a home run for Triple-A Memphis that was clocked at 103.4 MPH off the bat. He has only walked five times over 19 games this season, so it was encouraging to see him get two free passes this past week.

5. Thomas Saggese - 2 G, 0-6, 2 BB, 2 K

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese reacts after hitting a two run double during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Saggese was still up with the big league club this past week and only saw action in two games, where he went hitless in both contests. He was optioned to Triple-A Memphis over the weekend.

6. Leonardo Bernal - 4 G, 0-16, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K

Bernal had a week he would like to forget about, as he went hitless across four games for Double-A Springfield.

7. Rainiel Rodriguez - Yet to Debut in 2025

Rodriguez will make his season debut once the FCL season begins in early May.

8. Yairo Padilla - Yet to Debut in 2025

Like Rodriguez, Padilla will make his 2025 debut in early May.

9. Chase Davis - 5 G, 6-22, 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 BB, 8 K

Davis had a mildly quiet week for Double-A Springfield, as he only had one extra-base hit on the week. The former first-round pick is putting together a decent 2025 in his second year in Springfield.

10. Michael McGreevy - 2 G, 9.2 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Spring Training action. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

McGreevy started two games for Triple-A Memphis last week and picked up a win for his one-run performance on Tuesday. He got in trouble with the walks in his Sunday outing that saw him only be able to go 3.2 innings pitched.

11. Tekoah Roby - 1 G, 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Roby had another scoreless start last week for Double-A Springfield, which marks his third time this season he has not allowed a run. However, his outing was a weird one, where he gave up more walks than strikeouts.

12. Cooper Hjerpe - Full Season IL

Hjerpe underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2025 season.

13. Chen-Wei Lin - Yet to Debut in 2025

Lin is currently on the 7-day IL and will report to High-A Peoria once he returns.

14. Sem Robberse - 7-day IL

Robberse was placed on the 7-day IL on April 22nd by Triple-A Memphis.

15. Brian Holiday - Yet to Debut in 2025

The Cardinals' 2024 third-round pick will make his professional debut once the FCL starts in early May.

16. Gordon Graceffo - 1 G, 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Kansas City Royals v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Graceffo picked up a win in his only start last week for Triple-A Memphis, yet had the fewest strikeouts in a game this season.

17. Darlin Saladin - 2 G, 7 IP, 14 H, 8 ER, 5 BB, 9 K

Saladin had a rough start on Tuesday when he allowed 10 hits and seven runs for High-A Peoria. He did rebound on Sunday and struck out six and gave up one run over 4 innings.

18. Ryan Campos - 5 G, 3-18, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

Campos had a quiet week at the plate for High-A Peoria after a slow start to the 2025 season. A big positive so far is the plate discipline, as the catcher has 14 walks over his 14 games.

19. Zack Showalter - 1 G, 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Showalter has not thrown much this year overall and only logged 1.1 innings last week for High-A Peoria. The right-hander has walked nine batters over his last 3.2 innings pitched, so he is clearly working through something.

20. Cesar Prieto - 5 G, 5-18, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K

Prieto is putting up a solid offensive season for Triple-A Memphis and had another good week last week in Norfolk. After two previous seasons in Memphis, Prieto needs to put together a good month stretch to possibly make his MLB debut.

21. Nathan Church - 4 G, 4-17, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 SB, 2 K

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nathan Church warms-up during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Church began the 2025 season on the IL and made his return to Double-A Springfield this past week, and he had a decent week. His confidence should be high after a very successful stint in the Arizona Fall League last fall.

22. Matt Koperniak - 3 G, 4-14, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K

A pretty quiet week in Triple-A Memphis for Koperniak, who is looking to bounce back from a slow start to begin the 2025 season.

23. Max Rajcic - 1 G, 2.1 IP, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Rajcic had himself his worst outing of the 2025 season for Double-A Spring this past week. The strikeout numbers have been low this season as well, so look for that to be an area of improvement for the right-hander.

24. Travis Honeyman - 3 G, 4-12, 1 2B, 2 K

Honeyman began the 2025 season on the IL, but he has come alive for Low-A Palm Beach since being activated. The 23-year-old has recorded a hit in all 9 games he has played in and is currently carrying a 1.147 OPS.

25. Branneli Franco - Yet to Debut in 2025

Franco will make his 2025 debut once the FCL starts up in early May.

26. Ian Bedell - 1 G, 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ian Bedell poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bedell had another rough start for Triple-A Memphis last week, as he walked the most guys in a start this season during the outing.

27. Royelny Strop - Yet to Debut in 2025

Strop will look to make his 2025 debut once the FCL picks up in early May.

28. Zach Levenson - 5 G, 2-19, 2 SB, 3 BB, 3 K

Levenson had a cold week at the plate and is now hitting .188 on the season for High-A Peoria.

29. Michael Helman - 7-day IL

Helman was placed on the 7-day IL on April 22nd.

30. Luis Gastelum - 2 G, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Gastelum is in an impressive stretch for Double-A Springfield, as he has not walked a batter over his last four outings. He added two more scoreless appearances under his belt last week.