Cardinals Rumors: Nolan Arenado trade chances might be dead after insider's update

The hot topic of the offseason has simmered, as Nolan Arenado appears to be with the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to USA Today Baseball insider Bob Nightengale, there are no rumors involving Arenado.

In recent reporting, Nightengale said, "The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels."

Arenado is playing like a man who wants to be in St. Louis. His overall disposition has dramatically improved this season. He seems more engaged with his teammates and looks to improve them. His hitting has improved, and his defense at the hot corner is stellar.

Arenado is hitting .247/.323/.380 with an OPS of .702. He has 10 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks, 21 runs, and 18 RBIs. He has been working hard with new hitting coach Brant Brown to improve his ability to select good pitches to hit.

John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, was adamant about trading Arenado this offseason to remove the salary from the books and allow younger players to earn the position. Nolan Gorman was the hopeful candidate to take over the position.

Between injury and needing to work on things, Gorman hasn't had the opportunity to fully take over the role. Gorman is hitting .173/.286/.280 with an OPS of .566. He has five doubles, one home run, 13 walks, 11 runs, and nine RBIs.

Gorman and Brown began working together after he was hired as the hitting coach. The two live near each other in the offseason and get to work. Brown is working with Gorman to improve his confidence at the plate.

Mozeliak is focused on giving Gorman every opportunity to improve, hoping Gorman takes full advantage of the opportunity.

Mozeliak has said he likes the direction the team is going, as he should. The team is a much-improved 27-23 this season. He said he would like to have some difficult decisions to make at the trade deadline in July. The fanbase will certainly be clenched with anticipation for what may or may not happen during Mozeliak's final deadline with the Cardinals.

Here's hoping for continued success, as this has been a fantastic run to see the Cardinals take this season.