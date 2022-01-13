This bold three-team trade proposal would be highway robbery for the Cardinals

The trade rumor mill in Major League Baseball is starting to heat up. Following the first major deal between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds, trade proposals and player rumors have started growing.

One writer spoke of Nolan Arenado being linked to the Boston Red Sox. Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote that the Cardinals are diligently searching for a trade partner for Nolan Arenado. She also mentioned a move to first base being in the cards for the 10-time Gold Glover. Even Ryan Helsley's name is growing in popularity within the rumor mill.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB Network proposed a three-team trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals' two biggest trade pieces. He proposed a deal that would send Arenado, Helsley, and Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Emerson Hancock along with cash to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals would receive outfielder Justin Crawford (PHI #3 prospect), right-handed pitcher Mick Abel (PHI #6 prospect), and OF Lazaro Montes (SEA #3 prospect). Seattle would receive third baseman Alec Bohm from the Phillies.

Some stars are on the move in this @castrovince hypothetical deal 👀 pic.twitter.com/CIGOwt7Wyg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 26, 2024

The Cardinals should accept this trade in a heartbeat. They get two top-55 prospects in Crawford and Montes, and they get a prospect who is MLB-ready at this point despite his pedestrian 2024 season.

Crawford, son of longtime player Carl Crawford, slashed .313/.360/.444 last year across both High-A and Double-A with nine home runs and 42 stolen bases. He profiles best as a speedy center fielder. Abel, 23, threw 108.2 innings last year with a 6.46 ERA. He struck out 117 batters. Abel's ERA was elevated due to him giving up 119 hits and walking 78 batters. His fastball touches 96 MPH, and it's his best pitch.

St. Louis also gets Lazaro Montes, Seattle's #3 prospect. Lazaro, 20, has a fantastic power tool, but he's also prone to striking out at high rates. He slashed .260/.378/.427 at High-A last year with eight home runs in only 233 plate appearances. He struck out almost 30% of the time. His Low-A numbers were much more favorable in 2024, however.

The Mariners get third baseman Alec Bohm in return in this three-team blockbuster deal.

If I were in John Mozeliak's spot, I would absolutely accept this trade. The Cardinals get two top-55 prospects and an MLB-ready starting pitcher for Arenado, Helsley, and some cash. That's a significant haul given the stage Arenado is at in his career and Helsley's limited team control. Philadelphia probably agrees to this deal, too, as they get a future Hall of Famer, one of the league's best closers, and a legitimate starting pitcher in Emerson Hancock.

The complicating factor here would be the Seattle Mariners. If they were to get an outfielder as well as Alec Bohm, they would be more inclined to accept the deal. As things currently stand, however, they would likely decline this trade.

The Cardinals will have to get crafty in their offseason dealings this winter. Trading Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley for the right package is imperative given the state of the organization right now.