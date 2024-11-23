Cardinals' division rival strengthens rotation with bold trade

The Hot Stove is starting to warm up!

Between yesterday's non-tender deadline and one trade that could have implications for the Cardinals, the Major League Baseball offseason is starting to pick up some speed with less than a month before the Winter Meetings.

The Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals swapped two veteran players to hopefully fill a need for each other. The Reds sent long-time second baseman and 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India to the Royals for starting pitcher Brady Singer and outfielder Joey Wiemer. Both India and Singer were first-round draft picks in the 2018 MLB draft along with College World Series champs in 2017 at the University of Florida.

It was long rumored that this trade was in the works, and it came to fruition late on Friday evening. The Royals got an on-base machine in India, who has a .352 career on-base percentage. This transaction also allows the Royals to move Michael Massey to third base next year. The Reds in turn get a reliable starting pitcher who set career highs in innings, starts, and strikeouts last year. Both Singer and India will play vital roles on their new teams in 2025.

This trade affects the St. Louis Cardinals in two ways. For the Cardinals, they now have to face a solid starter for the Reds next year. This could also write a formula for trades for the Cardinals. Both Cincinnati and Kansas City traded from areas of strength to supplement areas of weakness. The St. Louis Cardinals can do the same this offseason.

The organization is intent on keeping payroll down in 2025. They're also looking to focus on a youth movement. Trading away young players to make improvements at the major-league level is no longer a viable strategy for the Cardinals, so they'll have to change their ways to make the necessary improvements this offseason.

With ample infield depth already and top prospect JJ Wetherholt on the horizon, the Cardinals could trade from this area of depth to improve in others. Despite having several starting pitchers on the depth chart, acquiring one with greater potential might behoove the Cardinals. Perhaps a team like the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants could all use an infielder. They may be strong trade partners for the Cardinals.

Nolan Gorman's trade value is low following his challenging 2024 season, but he still carries some trade value. Brendan Donovan, for how essential he's been to the Cardinals since debuting in 2022, could be dealt in the right package. Even Nolan Arenado could net a viable major leaguer or a near-MLB-ready prospect.

As a result of the first major trade of the offseason, the Cardinals will now have to familiarize themselves with a new starting pitcher in Brady Singer. They could also use the Jonathan India-Brady Singer trade as a template for some of their own offseason transactions.

At least St. Louis won't have to face India and his career .318/.428/.542 slash line against them anymore!