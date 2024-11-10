The Cardinals would be foolish to part ways with this rumored trade candidate

While there are a lot of names that make sense for the St. Louis Cardinals to shop this offseason, one that continues to be thrown around by national media and other baseball markets that I just do not understand is Brendan Donovan.

Sure, Donovan is an "older" member of the young core, turning 28 before the 2025 season begins. But with three years of club control remaining and the Cardinals not staring down the barrel of a long-term rebuild, Donovan remains a critical piece of the future for this club.

One of the major reasons the Cardinals believe this can be a quick turnaround is due to their young core - and Donovan is arguably the most accomplished member of that group since debuting in 2022. In fact, out of the group of Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Ivan Herrera, Donovan ranks first in both wRC+ (119) and fWAR (7.4) over the course of his career thus far.

Donovan does not have the highest ceiling of that group, but he's definitively the most consistent of the bunch. Nootbaar is often injured, Gorman and Walker struggled mightily in 2024, Herrera has real defensive issues and Burleson has really only put together one strong half at the plate. Winn is clearly the best of this bunch, but outside of him, Donovan is the guy you can most confidently plant your flag on as a productive piece of this core.

Think about that for a second. Three years into his career, Donovan is 19% above league average at the plate while playing valuable defense all over the field. Donovan is still often underrated by fans because he's not that middle-of-the-order bat people are drawn to, but he's been one of the most impactful hitters in baseball since breaking onto the scene.

Donovan ranks 54th in baseball since 2022 in wRC+, ahead of names like Ozzie Albies, Adolis Garcia, Cody Bellinger, Willy Adames, Will Smith, Xander Bogaerts, Jarren Duran, Nolan Arenado, and many more. From an on-base perspective, Donovan has the 14th-best OBP in all of baseball over that stretch (.364), a tool that has become increasingly valuable in today's game.

No, he's not a star, but I highly doubt the Cardinals would get enough in return for Donovan that would make it worth trading him.

I understand why teams around the league would call about Donovan. Every team is going to want him in their lineup. Projected to make just $3.6 million in arbitration this year, one of the very best in baseball at getting on base, can play great defense at five different positions, and brings enough average and power to his game to be considered a top 60 hitter? That'll play for sure.

The Cardinals know this too though, and throw in the fact that he's become a strong leader with the club, I do not see John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom, or anyone else in this front office parting ways with Donovan any time soon.

Dream on, baseball pundits. Donovan should be staying in St. Louis. If he doesn't, the Cardinals better have been blown away by an offer, or moving him would be a massive mistake.