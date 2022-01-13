3 Nolan Arenado trade packages for Cardinals to capitalize on Red Sox's interest

There is reported trade interest from the Boston Red Sox in the St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado. There have also been credible reports pointing toward Nolan Arenado being one of the most likely players with a no-trade clause who could be dealt this offseason. Even though Arenado himself hasn't requested a trade, there's still the potential for the 10-time Gold Glover to be moved this offseason.

While the Red Sox may not seem to be a good fit on the surface, they have plenty to offer the Cardinals in return, and Chaim Bloom is one of the artists of their elite farm system. The Red Sox are in search of a right-handed power bat with plus defense, and Nolan Arenado fits that bill quite well even following his recent decline. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are looking for anything to help speed up the reset.

These three trade packages including Nolan Arenado to the Boston Red Sox could also benefit the St. Louis Cardinals.

Trade #1: The Red Sox and the Cardinals swap pricey major leaguers.

Red Sox receive: 3B Nolan Arenado

Cardinals receive: DH/OF Masataka Yoshida

In this trade, the Red Sox and Cardinals swap relatively pricey players who both have three years remaining on their deals. The Red Sox get their right-handed, power-hitting third baseman in Arenado who can rake doubles to the Green Monster all year, and the Cardinals receive a balanced left-handed hitter who can be the team's primary designated hitter.

This allows Rafael Devers to become the Red Sox's designated hitter, it keeps Triston Casas at first base, and it opens up playing time in the outfield for Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, and Roman Anthony.

Trading Arenado allows Nolan Gorman or Brendan Donovan -- my personal preference -- to move to third base while the other stays at second base. The outfield alignment of Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, and Jordan Walker remains untouched, and Yoshida can be the team's DH against right-handed pitchers.

Arenado, 33, is set to make $74 million these next three years, but the Colorado Rockies are kicking in $5 million in both 2025 and 2026, and there are some deferments attached to Nado's contract. His average annual value sits at around $18 million over the next three years.

Masataka Yoshida, 31, is owed another $54 million over the next three years. There's a small gap in their salaries, but Arenado's defensive upside should offset that difference. Both Arenado and Yoshida will be free agents following the 2027 season.

A trade of Nolan Arenado and Masataka Yoshida one-for-one makes sense for both the Cardinals and the Red Sox. Boston receives a power-hitting right-handed batter who plays a much better third base than incumbent Rafael Devers, and they are able to remove a log jam of outfielders. The Cardinals save some money by trading Arenado, and they allow their young hitters to get plenty of playing time in both the infield and the outfield.

They also boost their production against right-handed pitchers, something they already did well. While Yoshida doesn't have much viability defensively, he's one of the best players at avoiding strikeouts and getting on base.