The New York Mets could be preparing to poach multiple Cardinals starters

The New York Mets have made headlines this offseason, but for the wrong reasons. Thus far, New York has failed to re-sign two of their top contributors from last season, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz. Alonso agreed to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, while Diaz agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With these notable subtractions, the Mets are eager to make some moves and they’ve already inquired about a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2025 offseason with many trade chips, electing to keep a majority of them at the 2025 trade deadline. With players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbar, Willson Contreras and JoJo Romero potentially available, St. Louis has garnered plenty of interest from opposing teams. Most recently, that interest has been indicated by the Mets.

According to MLB insider John Denton, the Mets have reached out to inquire about first baseman Willson Contreras. Now with a hole to fill at first base due to Alonso’s signing, a move between the Mets and the Cardinals could pick up steam. Although Contreras has expressed interest in staying with the team, he has also become increasingly more open to waiving his no-trade clause in order to be moved.

This would work out well for St. Louis, as it would free up $54 million over the next three years and clear room for other players at the position. At 33 years old, it’s safe to say that Contreras doesn’t fit the current Cardinals’ timeline. Alec Burleson could easily move back to first base permanently, or the Cardinals could fill Ivan Herrera at that spot. Herrera excelled as a designated hitter last season, but struggled behind the plate. So much so that Herrera was moved to the outfield for the first time in his major league career.

That said, Contreras may not be the only Cardinal that New York is after. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are also interested in acquiring Lars Nootbaar. Nootbaar has been rumored to be a player of interest for the Mets in the past and after trading away Brandon Nimmo, New York also has an open spot in the outfield. In comparison to Contreras, Nootbaar would be a much cheaper option, although that isn’t much of a concern for the Mets. What New York paid Pete Alonso last season is more than the projected salaries of both Contreras and Nootbaar this season combined.

Lastly, Nolan Arenado remains a name that New York could try and acquire. After trading for Marcus Semien at second base, interest in Brendan Donovan seems unlikely. With that in mind, Arenado may be considered as a replacement at third base, instead of platooning Brett Baty and Mark Vientos like in seasons past. Similar to the Sonny Gray trade, St. Louis may be required to send money in any potential package with Arenado. Like Contreras, Arenado would also have to waive his no-trade clause, something he seems almost certain to do this offseason.

With a multitude of possible deals, what could the Cardinals expect to get in return? Prospects are certainly the most popular answer. Under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals are focused on building up their farm system once more. At the moment, there’s a definite need for pitching and/or outfield prospects. Additionally, the Mets could send starting pitching to St. Louis. In order to make salaries match on larger-scale deals (Arenado and Contreras). New York could possibly package Sean Manaea or Kodai Senga, two contracts New York has been rumored to want out of. Manaea due to his recent decline and Senga due to his extensive injury history.

Senga is certainly more of a high upside play, although he would be on the books one year longer than Manaea. Manaea on the other hand makes more than Senga, but could provide the Cardinals with solid innings for the next two seasons before his salary comes of the books. Either way, St. Louis would not be foolish to add big league starting pitching in deals for the aforementioned players. However, Chaim Bloom and the front office should certainly prioritize high-level prospects over anything else.