Trade proposal links Cardinals and Mets as trade partners again in bad salary swap

The St. Louis Cardinals had a rough 2025 season, missing the playoffs once more and finishing fourth in the National League Central. That said, the beginning of the Chaim Bloom era offers fans optimism for what is to come. Throughout the offseason, Bloom will be able to show supporters a true direction by the handling of prospects, players, and offseason trades. One of the most anticipated incoming trades has to be for Nolan Arenado.

Arenado’s tenure with St. Louis started off strong, with an impressive 2021 season. In 2022, he posted his best season as a Cardinal, producing 7.9 WAR and finishing third place in MVP voting. Having considered accepting a trade to a contender in the offseason, Arenado is almost certain to be moved this offseason. With 10 Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards, and six Platinum Gloves, he should have plenty of suitors despite posting declining numbers in recent seasons.

One proposed deal by Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer would send Arenado to the New York Mets in the offseason. Having worked together to complete a trade for Ryan Helsley at last year’s trade deadline, the two could work together on a deal once more. The proposed deal would send Arenado to the Big Apple in return for left-handed starter Sean Manaea and right-hander Jonathan Pintaro. With St. Louis in need of starting pitching next season, this move could fill holes for both teams.

Could the Cardinals send Nolan Arenado to the New York Mets for Sean Manaea?

For New York, they could add a great defender in the infield. Additionally, with the potency of their lineup, they won’t need to rely on Arenado to produce as a middle-of-the-lineup bat. As for the Cardinals, they’d be able to add starting pitching while acquiring a similar salary, making it so that the team does not have to send money along with Arenado to entice their trade partner. Arenado is owed $42 million through 2027, $5 million of which will be paid by the Colorado Rockies. Manaea is owed a similar amount, $50 million, through 2027.

Although Manaea struggled last season with a 5.64 ERA, he’ll be just one year removed from an 11th-place finish in Cy Young Award voting. In that season, Manaea recorded a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA. With the departure of Miles Mikolas likely incoming, as well as the speculation of a Sonny Gray trade, the need for innings in the starting rotation could be imminent. Manaea would provide that, and the Redbirds could take a chance on Pintaro as a mid-level prospect in the minor leagues. Either way, regardless of the trade partner, Chaim Bloom will be looking to extract as much value as possible from Cardinals veterans heading into his first offseason in charge.