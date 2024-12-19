The Cardinals only free agent signing could be with this future Hall of Famer

The St. Louis Cardinals are adamant on hitting the reset and not looking to add for 2025. The team wants to see what the young core can do with consistent playing time at the big league level and with how the Dodgers, Mets, and Padres are operating in the National League, it is the right move. Lots of unproven questions loom over the current roster and for the future health of this franchise, they need to answer these questions. Everyone knows the drama in the Nolan Arenado sweepstakes, but the pitching staff will be the most interesting aspect going forward.

Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are no longer on the team. Steven Matz is being shopped and it is desirable to move Miles Mikolas. With Sonny Gray the only lock for the rotation, many spots are open for the young core to take over. Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, and Gordan Graceffo are all highly anticipated to fight for a rotation spot in spring training. The up-and-coming prospects of Tink Hence, Quinn Matthews, and Tekoah Roby are also out to prove themselves to take the next step up. But with much uncertainty for the 2025 season, the Cardinals need a stable rotation if they still have a desire to compete.

With the potential return of Kyle Gibson, adding a veteran can help benefit a young pitching staff. But the long-rumored homecoming can also be an option. Free agent and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer has had a very quiet market and this could be the telling sign if he will continue playing or if he is forced into retirement. And when asked about a potential Max Scherzer signing, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said he wouldn't completely rule out the Cardinals bringing him in.

The St. Louis native has been long rumored and tied to the Cardinals organization which will never end until he does retire. Given his lengthy career and age, many competing teams will overlook signing. This can be a great opportunity for the resetting Cardinals to add a bold presence to the clubhouse. The 40-year-old ace is coming off of a 2024 season with only 43.1 innings pitched, 3.95 ERA, and a 1.154 WHIP.

The Cardinals will continue to be busy adding to their revamped player development and looking for trade suitors for Nolan Arenado. But the door is still open in regards to adding pieces to compete for 2025. It might continue into next year before a signing is made, but prepare for the Cardinals to make a move. This storybook signing that is long overdue might finally take place. It might be a fan-focused move to buy their interest, but it is not the first time this has taken place.