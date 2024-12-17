Cardinals News: Luken Baker departure, Quinn Mathews debut, Kyle Gibson reunion

The rumor mill continues to churn for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, and now that the hot stove has been ablaze around the league, we will soon see movement with the Cardinals roster as well.

One surprise move that was teased by Derrick Goold in his chat on STLToday on Monday was the potential of Luken Baker's rights being purchased by a team in Korea or Japan this offseason, with at least one team in Asia expressing interest in Baker.

Ever since Willson Contreras' move to first base became official, Baker's fit with the big league club went from shaky to unlikely. Between Contreras and Alec Burleson, the Cardinals do not have room for Baker to play first base, and there are plenty of other options ahead of Baker on the pecking order for DH as well.

For that reason, I thought there was a chance he would be non-tendered earlier this offseason, but it appears the Cardinals may be able to sell his rights instead like they did with James Naile last offseason. Baker has had limited opportunities at the Major League level but has mostly been unimpressive, slashing .198/.304/.341 in 148 plate appearances. While he's been able to hit against left-handed pitching, he's been awful against right-handers and his defense is questionable.

The Cardinals may still hold onto Baker and see what happens but don't be surprised to see him end up in Asia before the end of the offseason.

Cardinals News: Quinn Mathews debut, Kyle Gibson reunion

Coming off of an incredible debut season in the Cardinals' farm system, Quinn Mathews has gone from a relatively unknown draft selection to a top 50 prospect in all of baseball and knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.

Goold reiterated in his chat this week what many around the club have been teasing for months now - Mathews is going to have every opportunity to win a spot with the Cardinals' rotation this Spring Training.

I don't think anyone would say it is the likeliest outcome as things currently stand, but if Mathews comes out and steals the show at camp, there's a very real possibility that he begins the year in their rotation. Mathews rose four levels in the minor leagues last year, making four starts in Memphis before the end of the season.

There is no need to rush Mathews, so I assume he will end up getting some seasoning in Triple-A before being promoted a bit after Opening Day. But with the new MLB rules granting clubs rewards for having prospects on their Opening Day roster and performing at a Rookie of the Year level, I could see the Cardinals shooting their shot with Mathews here.

The Cardinals want to compete in 2025, and Mathews will likely be one of their five best starters by summertime. They may even determine he fits the bill before Opening Day.

Speaking of competing in 2025, the Cardinals have kept the door open for a reunion with Kyle Gibson. With the Cardinals still likely to move Steven Matz this offseason and the potential of an Erick Fedde deal, there may be an opening to bring back Gibson.

Sonny Gray, Andre Pallante, and Miles Mikolas are all penciled in right now and Fedde will be as well assuming he's still around. If Matz is indeed moved, they could let Mathews, Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Gordon Graceffo, and Sem Robberse duke it out for the last spot, but the club remains interested in Gibson if the stars align.