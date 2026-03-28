The Cardinals are holding this former spare part in curiously high regard

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked the fanbase prior to Opening Day when they sent outfielder Nelson Velazquez to Triple-A Memphis. Velazquez had been the story of spring training, hitting .357 with four home runs, and he had wrestled his way into serious discussion among the fanbase as a candidate for the starting left field job on Opening Day. It didn't play out that way, much to the chagrin of many fans who believed Velazquez had done everything possible to earn a spot. Instead, Nathan Church received the nod, and if the Cardinals' words are any indication, he might find a regular spot in the team's outfield.

Church busted out across three levels of the minor leagues in 2025, hitting .329 with a .911 OPS in 384 plate appearances and eventually earning a cup of coffee in St. Louis. He hit just .179 with a .504 OPS in his 65 plate appearances in the big leagues, but the Cardinals clearly believe there is something else to unlock in the outfielder's game.

The Cardinals appear heavily optimistic on Church's future.

Church is above average defensively, and he showed it off on Opening Day with a breathtaking leaping catch at the wall to take away a home run, and Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom thinks his hitting prowess will come around. According to Bloom in an MLB.com article, "We think there's more in the bat than what he showed at the big league level last year."

Bloom's glowing remarks don't just seem to be him blowing smoke, as his decision to forgo Velazquez for Church looks to indicate his confidence in the 25-year-old late bloomer. Church worked with members of the minor league staff during spring training, and according to manager Oli Marmol, they labeled Church as "ultra competitive and a guy that helps you win." Center fielder Victor Scott II echoed their sentiments, saying that Church's growth and development has made him "ready for anything."

With Lars Nootbaar on the injured list for at least two months, the next 60 days are Church's moment to shine and prove he belongs in the major leagues, and he made a strong impression in the Cardinals' first game. Aside from his spectacular play in left field, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. But his window could be small: Aside from Nootbaar potentially swiping the job back once he returns, Joshua Baez tore through the minor leagues last year and is knocking on the door for a major league opportunity. Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin are also options in the outfield.

As a fringe prospect at best in the past, Church is unlikely to receive the same grace that has been bestowed on Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman in terms of letting him figure things out if he struggles. With multiple replacements in house, the team could easily cast him off to Memphis or even designate him for assignment, where he would likely be destined to bounce around the minor leagues for several seasons.

But the Cardinals shouldn't be so quick to pull that trigger. When Bloom sent Velazquez packing to the minors in favor of Church, it signaled loud and clear that the purpose of the rebuild isn't just to give former top prospects ample playing time; the club already did that in 2025. The goal of the rebuild is to provide chances for younger players like Church who otherwise would receive little, if any, time to develop at the highest level on a more competitive team, which will allow the Cardinals to see if they can unearth some treasure beneath the surface.

Now is the time for Church to reward the Cardinals' faith in him and prove that he can stick on a major league roster. The clock may be ticking on his opportunity, but the team seems to believe that Church can seize it before the bell chimes.