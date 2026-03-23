Cardinals' Opening Day roster shockingly omits biggest spring training breakout

The worst-kept secret in baseball was made official today: JJ Wethreholt is on the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster.

The Cardinals released their official Opening Day roster today, and while their selections mostly lined up with what we had been expecting for over a week now, one name was surprisingly snubbed from the group after a powerful performance in camp.

Nelson Velazquez did not make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster.

The Cardinals did not keep outfielder Nelson Velázquez on their Opening Day roster, instead opting to go with Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin as their right-handed bat options for the outfield, and then Nathan Church, Yohel Pozo, and Ramon Urias to round out their bench to start the year.

Velazquez, who the Cardinals signed to a minor league deal this offseason and was a non-roster invite to spring training, really caught eyes in camp with the right-handed power he displayed for their outfield group. In 42 at-bats, Velazquez slashed .357/.449/.667 with four home runs. Prior to this year, Velazquez proved to be a slugger for the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals but struggled to stick at the Major League level.

While I'll be the first to tell you spring training stats really don't mean much, the surprise comes from the fact that the Cardinals have been very open about their desire to have a power bat in their outfield group, and Velázquez seems to have figured some things out that could make him a solution to those woes in 2026 and possibly beyond.

Now, their decision does allow both Saggese and Church to make the roster and have more regular roles, something that does make sense for a rebuilding club. Had Velazquez had a regular role in St. Louis, one of Saggese or Church was likely to ride the bench if they both made the roster, and that isn't great for their development. I had thought the Cardinals would send Saggese to Memphis for regular at-bats until a spot opened up, but they opted to send down Velazquez instead.

The Cardinals' full Opening Day roster is as follows:

Rotation (5):

LHP Matthew Liberatore

RHP Michael McGreevy

RHP Dustin May

RHP Kyle Leahy

RHP Andre Pallante

Bullpen (8):

RHP Matt Svanson

RHP Riley O'Brien

LHP JoJo Romero

RHP Ryne Stanek

RHP George Soriano

RHP Matt Pushard

LHP Justin Bruihl

RHP Chris Roycroft

Catchers (3):

C/DH Ivan Herrera

C Pedro Pages

C/1B Yohel Pozo

Infield (5):

1B Alec Burleson

2B JJ Wetherholt

SS Masyn Winn

3B Nolan Gorman

INF Ramon Urias

Utility (2):

UTL Thomas Saggese

UTL Jose Fermin

Outfielders (3):

OF Jordan Walker

OF Victor Scott II

OF Nathan Church

The Cardinals are set to open up the 2026 season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.