Joshua Baez is exactly what the Cardinals need, but fans will have to wait

One of the key talking points all offseason for Cardinals fans was needing a veteran right-handed power bat. St. Louis has lacked depth from the right side since the departure of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and has been slain by left-handed pitching.

What once seemed like an issue that could only be solved externally has slowly, well, actually fairly quickly, become quite the opposite.

Joshua Baez: Right-handed power threat

Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez is having a spring to remember. Recently, he homered in three straight games, and his quality of contact has been off the charts throughout camp, no cheap shots for Baez, only rockets.

Although President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom has shot down some of the excitement about Baez, saying the Cardinals know he’s a core piece but “don’t want to skip any steps,” the towering outfielder might just force his way into the lineup.

This Spring, Baez has a 1.095 OPS in 21 plate appearances. As of right now, the Cardinals' bench is projected to consist of Thomas Saggese, Yohel Pozo, Jose Fermin, and Ramon Urias. If you’re telling me that Baez making the opening day roster isn’t as beneficial for the Cardinals long-term as hosting a roundtable on the bench with Jose Fermin and a struggling Thomas Saggese, I’m afraid we’re in disagreement.

Bloom’s quote makes it clear that this front office wants a system. A pipeline of talent that flows upwards while being as consistent as it is potent. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that from a Cardinal fan's perspective, but to find out if that pipeline is working, you’ve got to let the kids play!

Questions? Concerns?

Another core of the Cardinal prospect cohort is JJ Wetherholt, who has all but made the roster. Fangraphs has the top prospect slotted in as St. Louis’ opening day leadoff hitter. My question is: if Wetherholt is ready and seems to be the leading audition for the franchise piece the Cardinals build around, shouldn’t St. Louis try to keep his clock in sync with the rest of his supposed core?

It may be too early for Baez right now, but this situation will teach the fanbase a lot about how the new-look front office and minor league system are going about developing talent. There’s no need to rush, but do we have to play the waiting game with everyone?