Teams are eyeing former Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a new role

With only five pitchers accumulating more innings on the mound since 2011, The Athletic writer Ken Rosenthal has reported that former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn is drawing interest from teams this offseason as a potential closer.

With 2006.1 innings pitched as a starter since making his MLB debut, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw are the only active players with more experience than Lynn. He is coming off a season that saw him go 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.338 WHIP over 23 starts for the Cardinals, but most importantly he cut down on giving up home runs to opposing hitters giving up 16 in 2024 after giving up 44 in 2023.

Lynn hasn't pitched out of the bullpen since his rookie year in 2011, but given his pitch mix and the ability to go all out for an inning it makes him an intriguing option for a team looking to bring in a fiery competitor. He has also reportedly dropped thirty pounds this offseason in hopes of avoiding knee issues that plagued him last season.

Although he loves being a starter, Lynn told Rosenthal "If you're not starting and have the ability to get outs in high-leverage situations at the back end of games, there's no bigger thrill than that, either. I definitely have the fire for it."

While the teams weren't specified, there are two that stick out to me as potential suitors.

Texas Rangers

Lynn spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Rangers who lost closer Kirby Yates to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. They currently don't have a standout option to take over the closer role heading into next season, while Lynn isn't a proven commodity at the back end of a bullpen he has the experience to make the most out of a role change.

Outside of Yates, the Rangers bullpen was one of the worst units in the MLB giving up 79 home runs and posting a 4.41 ERA which ranked 26th in the league. Adding Lynn to their options would give manager Bruce Bochy a veteran who could go more than one inning if needed, and he could also provide them with innings as a start if the move to the bullpen doesn't prove viable.

Detroit Tigers

After posting the fifth-best bullpen ERA last season at 3.55, the Tigers are another intriguing option, after winning their first playoff series since 2013 last season they could use a veteran presence like Lynn as they look to make another playoff run in 2025.

Having spent time with both the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox during his thirteen-year career Lynn is familiar with the American League Central division, and having someone like him around for their younger pitchers to learn from could also pay huge dividends down the road. With LHP Tyler Holton and RHPs Beau Brieske and Brenan Hanifee expected to play major roles this season, Lynn would give manager A.J. Hinch another option who's going to leave it all out on the field each time he takes the mound.