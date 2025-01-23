Predicting where these 4 remaining Cardinals free agents will sign

The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason has been marked by letting free agents walk and waiting for Nolan Arenado's trade market to heat up. While they have remained frozen in their transactions, some of their key free agents have already found new homes.

Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player, signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees and now joins Aaron Judge in the Bronx. Andrew Kittredge joined him in the American League East, signing a one-year deal to join the Baltimore Orioles bullpen.

The Cardinals still have multiple free agents who are looking for new homes in Matt Carpenter, Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Keynan Middleton.

Free agency is due to hit another frenzy in the next few weeks as Spring Training draws near, and that means some of those free agents could find landing places here soon. The Cardinals are still connected to a few of them, but it is unlikely that more than one of those players would resign in St. Louis. That's not because of a lack of interest on their end though, but rather the Cardinals' lack of aggressiveness in free agency.

If these Cardinals free agents do not come back to St. Louis, where could they end up signing? While none of them are superstars by any means, there is an argument for all four of them to have an impact somewhere.

Predicting where the Cardinals four remaining free agents will sign this offseason