Starting pitching solutions for a St. Louis Cardinals playoff run

It is never too early to talk St. Louis Cardinals playoff baseball. Even in a season of using descriptors such as "building", "retooling" and "runway", this ballclub has found a way to add another in 2026..."playoffs". While sitting at seven games above .500 and currently claiming the second wild card spot in the NL, this team is making critics across the country take notice.

The Cardinals' offense has been surprisingly good so far this season, as they sit at the quarter point of the season. Even with the tenth most runs scored across MLB, they have a couple of much-ballyhooed options at AAA Memphis waiting to give their lineup a bigger boost. But that's for another day.

Pitching is the problem

Let's start with the bullpen.

The Cardinal bullpen has been getting a workout while getting worked over far too often in 2026. Riley O'Brien has asserted himself in the closer role. He is quickly catching the attention of other teams as a possible trade deadline acquisition. His late-inning shutdown prowess is aided by his ability to control the zone with a nifty 11.5 K to BB ratio with 12 saves and a 2.70 ERA.

Gordon Graceffo, JoJo Romero and George Soriano have all been solid workhorses out of the pen. That's the good half of the relieving staff.

Ryne Stanek, Matt Svanson and Justin Bruihl have all been riding the struggle bus much too often this year. Stanek was signed as a possible closer and trade bait at the deadline for more prospects. Right now, that's not gonna happen. Bruihl was purchased from the Guardians as a veteran lefty reliever in case the 'Birds got a sweetheart offer for Romero. Oops, no luck either way. Svanson came over in the Paul DeJong deal in '23. He was masterful in his 39 games last season with the big club. But his ERA and WHIP have skyrocketed in his first 19.2 innings thus far. His 18 appearances this season has led to 27 hits, five HR and 13 BB, Ouchy, mama.

The upside to the reliever struggles is that they have options in the minors in Max Rajcic and Luis Gastelum. Or if they can find a couple of starters for the rotation, Leahy and Pallante have had success coming out of the bullpen in the past.

The rotation as it stands

After two ugly duckling outings to kick off the season, Dustin May has been on a heater since. Showcasing a 4-2 record with a 2.55 ERA while going six innings in five of those six starts. That upside is why he was signed.

Michael McGreevy has been overwhelming with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.860 WHIP in his eight starts. You can't ask for more from the 25-year-old right-hander.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in Matthew Liberatore's starts. A couple of rough outings have been the downfall to his numbers. But the lone lefty in the rotation has kept his team in it.

Leahy and Pallante are the clear 4th and 5th starters for this team. I think Leahy deserves at least handful more of starts before reclassifying him back to the pen. As for Pallante, he is what he is. Just enough to tantalize but never enough for a true commitment.

Veteran arms worth a look

Lefty Robbie Ray of San Francisco and righty Kevin Gausman with Toronto are a couple of 35-year-olds who are still throwing very well. A couple of aces on struggling teams who are fading fast in their respective divisions. Both starters are in their final year of contracts. Either of these two would be an instant upgrade to the starting rotation and provide great value down the stretch on the field and in those pitching meetings.

New York Mets right-handers Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes are both having very good starts to their season despite the team being 16-25 and 12.5 games out of first in the NL East. Peralta, who will be 30 in a couple weeks, will have significant value to any suitors. Holmes feels like a better short-term value fit for the Cardinals. Holmes is 33 and off to a 1.86 ERA and a 1.014 WHIP in just his second season with the Mets as a starter.

Others to keep an eye on

Former Cardinal prospect Sandy Alcantara, of the Marlins, who are sitting 10 back of the Braves. He has a club option for $21 million for 2027.

Lefty Kris Bubic is an unrestricted free agent for Kansas City with a 3.50 ERA and 1.165 WHIP. There were small rumblings about him in the offseason revolving around Lars Nootbaar. Probably no Lars this time, but maybe a prospect could get talks started.

Another lefty in 30 year old Foster Griffin, is sporting a 2.12 ERA and 1.029 WHIP after spending three years in Japan. He has four years of team control. Maybe another Erick Fedde type, maybe not.

The always effective Joe Ryan of the Twins has a $13 million mutual option for 2027. Like Peralta, he would be an expensive trade acquisition. Most certainly would be a long-shot type move for Bloom. But if ownership believes the "build" is going faster than anticipated, he would be a great addition as a true ace.

Yes, it's early to talk trade deadline, but something to keep in the back of your mind if these Cardinals keep rolling.