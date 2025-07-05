St. Louis Cardinals fans rip Miles Mikolas after another poor showing

Well, there were indeed fireworks on Independence Day, but not what St. Louis Cardinals fans had in mind.

It was a Fourth of July to forget for the Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Friday. The Chicago Cubs set a franchise record by hitting eight home runs in an 11-3 trouncing of the Cardinals. The man responsible for allowing six of those home runs was starter Miles Mikolas, setting a Cardinals’ franchise record for such ineptitude.

It’s the third time in his last five outings that Mikolas has allowed six earned runs, and Cardinals fans have lost patience with the veteran right-hander.

Cardinals fans tear into Mikolas on X after getting shelled by the Cubs.

BREAKING: Miles Mikolas will join the All-Star festivities in Atlanta! He will serve as the pitcher in the Home Run Derby. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/F1MrA2I7SG — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) July 4, 2025

Miles Mikolas still out there after giving up a billion HR in less than three innings pic.twitter.com/7mZ6n3VH98 — Stew (@StewStilez) July 4, 2025

I'll accept this loss if it means that its the last start Miles Mikolas makes for this franchise.



I am done watching 91 mph right down the middle to every batter. — Cardinals Stats And Facts (@STL_Stats_Facts) July 4, 2025

For the love of God…

get Miles Mikolas off of my team 😭 — Rachael Boyd☀️ (@rachxboyd) July 4, 2025

Cardinals fans are declaring their independence from Miles Mikolas — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) July 4, 2025

Why in the world are the @Cardinals still employing this guy?!



DFA! DFA! DFA! pic.twitter.com/OS85aTL3Zg — Ryan (@The_Ryan_Shull) July 4, 2025

Me when the Cardinals finally tweet: “Miles Mikolas has been designated for assignment.”

pic.twitter.com/W3Ro3ILz2D — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) July 4, 2025

After a bad showing against the Boston Red Sox earlier this season, Mikolas appeared to be asunk cost for the Cardinals. With the organization focusing on youth and development in 2025, and promising young pitchers Michael McGreevy and Quinn Mathews available at Triple-A Memphis, Mikolas’ place in the rotation seemed unjustified.

However, back in May, Mikolas seemed to be back in the good graces of Cardinal Nation, where he earned wins at Washington, Kansas City, and against Arizona in St. Louis. After Mikolas’ showing against the Diamondbacks, Mikolas was sitting pretty with a solid 4-2 record and a respectable 3.51 ERA.

There were glimpses of the old Mikolas, who made two All-Star games in his Cardinals career, despite his stats showing that regression was bound to happen. But it’s not simply regression that Mikolas is dealing with. It’s a massive performance nosedive (0-4 with a 7.71 ERA) in his last seven starts that has Cardinal fans ready to move on from the Lizard King.

Mikolas now sits at 4-6 on the season with an ERA that has ballooned to 5.26. His two-year, $40 million contract extension signed before 2023 is certain to rank among the worst transactions under John Mozeliak. With what appears to be another mediocre season for Mikolas and two pitchers who need to factor into the franchise’s future sitting in Memphis, St. Louis Cardinals fans have every right to be upset.