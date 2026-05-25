St. Louis Cardinals are embracing college baseball culture

If you are a St. Louis Cardinals fan, you know the only way is The Cardinal Way. This indoctrination has ran the organization for years with fans, coaches, and players all buying into the philosophy. Professionalism, character, composure, fundamentals, high IQ, and respect have been ingrained into Cardinals Nation that every organization has taken notice off. The historic franchise has become a model organization across MLB and all of sports, where it provides the most class from the top down. That is, until the 2023 collapse and all the drama that ensued up until the Chaim Bloom era began.

The organization is trying to put pieces to a broken puzzle back together as they lost their way over the recent years. Trying to hold onto the past and failing to adapt led to the downfall that has transpired. Chaim Bloom and his front office were given the arduous task of selling off the remnants of the final John Mozeliak core and kicking off a rebuild, which is uncharted territories for the DeWitt ownership era. With 2026 proclaimed as a "rebuild season" by many in the industry, the team has blocked out all the noise. The Cardinals are off to a hot start and are not showing signs of slowing down just yet.

A big difference with the 2026 team versus years prior is fully embracing the youth movement. The Cardinals are the second youngest team in all of baseball and are absolutely thriving without long-tenured veterans in the clubhouse. Part of the Cardinal Way is having seasoned veterans guide the young players on how to be a professional and how to approach the game to remain at the highest level for a very long time. This Cardinals team is going against the grain and fielding a roster full of guys who are young, still maturing, still developing, and just having fun. Clubhouse energy is at an all-time high, and it feels like there is little to no stress with this core. They are resilient every game and always put up a fight until the very end.

The team on the field is not the only group going against the grain. The fan base has been turning their heads to the years of gaslighting and being told to be patient. Stadium attendance has been dropping steadily and ways to access the games on TV have never been harder than they are now. Ownership has accepted the reality that they will not be filling 40,000 people at Busch Stadium consistently for a long time. But overnight they received a blessing bestowed upon them. The Stephen F. Austin baseball team shows up and takes the world by storm.

The "Tarps Off" movement marked a transition we are seeing in Cardinals fans

This group of college baseball players decides to take its shirts off during a game and fans at the stadium take notice. The empty section in RF continued to grow and grow until the national media took notice and made them headlining news. Fans at Busch Stadium used to show up to watch high-talent baseball and pay their respects by giving standing ovations. Now the stadium is being taken over by college kids who are raiding the Budweiser Terrace and taking their shirts off to use as a rally towel the whole game. You will hear popular chants during the games, including player roll calls and the Texas A&M ball chant.

Texas A&M gets a “Ball Five” chant going after getting a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk, and then Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle gets loudly booed while making a pitching change. pic.twitter.com/o3WBRSyydx — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 11, 2026

The organization is seeing a transformation unfold during the 2026 season. The current roster of young and unproven players is creating a new identity for the clubhouse and to the organization as a whole. The coaches are embracing the youth movement and doing everything possible to ignite the flame. The old-school fan base who moved on are now being replaced by college kids who are looking to have the best time of their lives. This is not the Cardinals your grandpa knows, your dad knows, or even you know. Welcome to the new generation of Cardinals baseball.