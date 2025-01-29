Senior baseball writer more bearish than most on Cardinals top pitching prospect

St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitching prospect Quinn Mathews has been quickly rising to stardom with fans after a phenomenal professional debut season and a quality persona to match. After finding himself unranked among the game's top prospects for most of last season, Mathews has been highly regarded on 2025 prospect lists (Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline) around the league. However, one such baseball insider feels that it might be too quick to count on him among the game's best.

Keith Law ranks Quinn Mathews as the 55th best prospect in baseball

In his 18th annual piece centering around the most exciting young players in the minors, Keith Law compiled his top 100 prospects entering the 2025 MLB season. He explains his list criteria and discusses how pitchers and hitters are ranked differently but he uses many of the same outlets to help formulate his list.

Infielder JJ Wetherholt holds the top spot among Cardinals prospects, checking in at 32nd overall. Seen as a potentially major league-ready hitter, Wetherholt has the chance to make his debut in St. Louis this season, but that will only happen with roster changes or player performance. Law's final line about the infielder is enough to make any fan excited as he stated that, "his swing mechanics and his approach at the plate point to high averages and a lot of doubles power, enough to make him a long-time regular who might challenge for some batting titles."

While each of the above lists would slot Mathews in close to Wetherholt, it is actually a different Cardinal pitcher who comes in at the 39th spot. Tink Hence, the former second-round pick in the 2020 draft, makes a huge jump up in comparison to other rankings (BA #68, BP #77). Some outlets see Hence as a mid-rotation starter or even a competent closer, but Law sees his 98mph fastball and 70-grade change-up as a dangerous weapon. Throw in his other two above-average offerings and Hence has the makeup of a front-line starter. Law notes his inability to throw a full season to this point in his professional career but still sees Hence as having the potential to be the main figure in a rotation if he is not moved to the bullpen.

Finally, left-hander Quinn Mathews makes his appearance on the list, falling all the way down to #55 after being #27 according to Baseball Prospectus and #41 on Baseball America's list, as well as the fourth-best left-handed pitching prospect in the minors according to MLB.com. On that last list, it is interesting to note that Mathews is the only one in the top-five to reach Triple-A and he did so in only his first professional season.

Despite leading the minors in strikeouts and being named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Law is not as sold on Mathews' delivery and his ability to maintain his effectiveness at the next level. After plowing through the low minors, the lefty hit his first snag at Triple-A but was one of the youngest pitchers competing at the level. The senior baseball writer is also concerned that the quirky delivery that Mathews possesses could limit his consistency. Law notes his extreme workload in college and in the minors could lead to potential arm issues down the road. He does end the write-up on a positive note, saying that Mathews could be the next man up in the rotation if the Cardinals were to run into injury problems or trade one of their veteran pieces.

Making any top prospect list is encouraging, and for the resetting Cardinals, having three players on the cusp of their Major League debut must breed some excitement with fans and the organization. While Law is not as high on Quinn Mathews as other outlets are, there is not much reason to doubt we could see him at Busch Stadium sooner rather than later.