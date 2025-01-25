If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to get back to winning baseball in the next few seasons, these names on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list for the 2025 season will likely be a big reason as to why.

MLB Pipeline debuted its top 100 prospect list for the 2025 season tonight, and three Cardinals' prospects landed on their prestigious list. SS JJ Wetherholt was the highest-ranked prospect at #23 on their list, while LHP Quinn Mathews (#45) and RHP Tink Hence (#77) followed him in the top 100.

JJ Wetherholt, Quinn Mathews, and Tink Hence represent the future of Cardinals baseball on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list

While it's not unique for the Cardinals to have one of the top position player prospects in the game (see Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson, and Nolan Gorman), it is rare that they have a guy like Wetherholt who entered their system with the guy of pedigree he has upon being drafted. Walker, Carlson, and Gorman had to prove some things at the minor league levels before scouts viewed them in that way on the national level, but Wetherholt is already seen as a top talent in the game.

Wetherholt only got to play in 29 games for Palm Beach after being drafted, but he slashed .295/.405/.400 with a 137 wRC+ in 126 plate appearances, boasting a 12.7 BB% and 11.9 K% while smashing the ball consistently. Wetherholt received a non-roster invite to Spring Training this year and will likely begin the regular season at Double-A, with a chance to make the big league roster as soon as 2026.

Mathews, as many of you know by now, had one of the best minor league pitching seasons in recent memory and was named Minor League Pitcher of the Year by every major scouting outlet. Only Mathews and Brandon Pfaadt have struck out more than 200 batters in a single year in the minor leagues in the last 13 years, and it's clear that the velocity he added to hit pitches is going to make him a problem at the next level.

Hence, who was the Cardinals' top pitching prospect over the last few years before Mathews' meteoric rise, had himself a great 2024 campaign, posting a 2.71 ERA and 12.31 K/9 during his 20 starts at Double-A Springfield. Hence had to battle injuries once again this year and did not surpass the 100-inning threshold, but he did continue to show how elite his stuff is and that he can actually get batters out even when he's not feeling at his best.

Earlier this week, Baseball America debuted its top 100 prospects list, with Wetherholt, Mathews, and Hence all landing on their top 100 as well. Baseball Prospectus came out with their list last week, and they had the same trio along with catcher Jimmy Crooks as well.

The Cardinals are hoping to see major strides from young players like Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Ivan Herrera, Victor Scott II, and Alec Burleson in 2025 to add to proven and dynamic young players like Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar, and Brendan Donovan. If the Cardinals can see exciting steps from that young talent and add these prospects to that mix here soon, the baby birds may be rising in the National League ranks sooner than you'd think.