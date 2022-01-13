Ryan Helsley etched his name into the St. Louis Cardinals record book last season with 49 saves, which surpassed Lee Smith's 47 saves in 1991. As the Cardinals enter into a "reset" for 2025, Helsley's name was bounced around as a trade candidate. While the organization will undoubtedly entertain trade ideas for the flamethrowing closer with one year left on his contract, Helsley's preference is to stay in St Louis.

If the Cardinals were to trade Helsley, it would require a substantial return for the All-Star closer. John Mozeliak and the front office prefer to keep Helsley in St. Louis, but it's difficult not to see a team such as the Baltimore Orioles wanting a dominant closer to aid their current suspect bullpen. There's also the Orioles' top-five farm system that could entice the Cardinals into making a trade.

Should a trade be finalized, it would be a challenging moment for Helsley, who grew up a Cardinals fan in Oklahoma and spent a decade with the organization.

""If I get traded, I hope it’s to a team that I can help win. But that would be an emotional day because I grew up rooting for the Cardinals, got drafted by them in 2015 and I’ve spent 10 years with them. But, at the end of the day, I’ve got to be professional and move on if it comes to that."" Ryan Helsley

The Cardinals have a difficult decision as the MLB Winter Meetings start six days from now in Dallas. Having Helsley for the 2025 season keeps the bullpen in shape through the "reset," but St. Louis wants to revamp the minor league system and play the younger guys. Baltimore makes sense as a trade partner for Helsley, but the Cardinals will need a significant return from the Orioles.

Regardless of what happens, this process will not be enjoyable for the St. Louis Cardinals and Ryan Helsley.