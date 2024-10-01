St. Louis Cardinals: Ryan Helsley is your 2024 team MVP

If you look up the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals on Baseball-Reference.com, Masyn Winn will lead the team in WAR. That is understandable, given his outstanding play on both offense and defense. However, when we think about who made perhaps the most significant impact on the team, only one individual should be considered. He is currently ranked second on the team with 3.0 WAR.

By setting the St. Louis Cardinals single-season record last Friday with his 49th save, Ryan Helsley established himself as the team’s most valuable player this season. When the game needed someone to shut the door, Helsley, albeit not perfect like Jose Valverde in 2011, did his job to give the Cardinals a winning record in 2024.

Upon earning his 49th save in the Cardinals 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, former record holder Trevor Rosenthal offered his congratulations via X.

It’s surreal to have a place in the record books with one of the best MLB franchises—I set the single-season saves record in 2015, with the St Louis cardinals–and it’s even better to see another player match than beat that mark. I couldn't be happier for Ryan Helsley. He is a… — Trevor Rosenthal (@TrevRosenthal) September 29, 2024

Helsley’s season did not start well, as he failed to gather the save in the Cardinals’ extra-inning win on March 30th against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since the start of April 2nd, Helsley came through in save opportunities until July 5th against the Washington Nationals. By the time of that blown save, Helsley had saved 31 consecutive games.

While fans may label Masyn Winn the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals with reason, Ryan Helsley’s performance in shutting down games. By saving 49 games this season, Helsley was able to catapult the Cardinals back to a winning record, which the fans needed after last year’s disastrous season.

Helsley’s name will most likely be involved in trade discussions as the St. Louis Cardinals look to rebuild in 2025. If this was his last season with the Birds on the Bat, he went out as one of the greatest closers in franchise history.