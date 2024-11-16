In a crazy turn of events, the Cardinals may hold onto their best trade asset

So much for all of that talk about a reset this offseason, I guess?

According to a recent report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold (subscription required), the St. Louis Cardinals are "inclined to keep Helsley at this point unless overwhelmed" by a trade offer this offseason.

Helsley, who was just named National League Reliever of the Year after setting a franchise record of 49 saves in a single season and posting a 2.04 ERA in the process has been the center of trade speculation for the Cardinals entering this offseason. As the club entered this self-proclaimed "reset" this offseason, trading Helsley, who is going into a contract year and is one of the best closers in all of baseball, made way too much sense as they looked to reload their farm system and roster for future contention.

The Cardinals should not settle in a Helsley trade this offseason. If teams are not willing to pay the kind of return necessary to get a truly elite closer like Helsley, the Cardinals would be doing themselves a disservice by selling him for pennies on the dollar, but is that the only thing motivating them to keep Helsley at this point?

While the Cardinals never entertained the idea of "tanking" or would even use the word "rebuilding" as the offseason began, they started their winter with the expectation that they would be taking a step back in 2025 in order to reset the organization for future contention. Payroll decreases were expected, veterans being traded seemed likely, and plenty of opportunities for "the kids to play" were the priority at the Major League level.

Well, in the past few weeks, it seems like John Mozeliak has not quite walked back those sentiments, but he has seemed to diminish the severity of those implications in his words. One example of this is Michael McGreevy, who when the offseason began, Mozeliak seemed to believe would be in their rotation next year, and now is forecasting the potential for a bullpen role instead. Or look at the high-priced veterans on the roster. It seems like Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are staying now, with only Nolan Arenado in question.

Look, there is plenty of offseason left, and it is in the Cardinals' best interests to keep as much leverage as possible in trade negotiations. Do not rule out Helsley, Arenado, or others being traded, but it is starting to feel like Mozeliak and the front office are going to do half-measures when it comes to this reset at the Major League level, and that has the potential to hurt the future of this club.

Keeping Helsley is not just about competing in 2025 though. The club would have the opportunity to pursue an extension with him, perhaps giving him a bigger bump on his 2025 salary and lessening the salary implications of that extension for future years. That's an interesting thing to pursue. The club can also trade him at the deadline if they wish to as well. Or, even if they keep him in 2025 and do not extend him, attaching the qualifying offer to Helsley would grant the Cardinals a draft pick in 2026, which may be more valuable than the offers they are getting this offseason.

Keep your eyes on this Helsley situation, as things may be turning out different than we initially expected.