Rising Cardinals outfield prospect named to MiLB Team of the Month for Double-A

The month of May was a great one for Cardinals outfield prospect Nathan Church for his performance at the plate in Springfield.

Church was named the Texas League Player of the Month for May after leading the league in batting average, hits, and total bases and also ranking in the top three in runs, home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS. He also had 12 games where he at least had multiple hits in over the month.

The 24-year-old is now ranked as the 21st best prospect in the Cardinals system, according to MLB.com. The left-handed hitter was promoted to Triple-A Memphis after his red-hot month in Double-A.

After a hitless debut night on Tuesday against Indianapolis, Church got back into the lineup on Thursday after getting a much-needed day off following his promotion. He got on base four times, as he recorded three hits and drew a walk to get things going in Triple-A.

The California native saw time at all three outfield spots in Springfield and figures to do more of the same in Memphis, as he has already started a game in both center field and right field. His best tool is his speed, which he shows on full display when tracking down fly balls in the gaps. The arm isn't too far behind as well, as we have seen it on display this year in Springfield and even a great play during the Spring Breakout Game.

It is well documented just how many top ranked catchers the Cardinals have in their system, but the top outfield prospects are worth noting too. Church joins fellow top 30 prospects Chase Davis, Matt Koperniak, Travis Honeyman, Royelny Strop, and Zach Levenson working their way through the minors.