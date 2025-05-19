Cardinals' 2023 first-round pick finally appears to be turning a corner in Double-A

The Cardinals are seeing some positive signs over the past week from one of their top prospects.

Outfielder Chase Davis, who is ranked as the 9th best prospect in the system according to MLB.com, had a bit of a slow start to 2025 for Double-A Springfield. Over the last week though, he has been one of the hottest hitters in the entire system.

The former 2023 first-round pick has recorded a hit in four of his last five games, including a three-hit performance last Wednesday that included his third home run of the year against Amarillo. Over his last week of action, Davis is slashing .400/.591/.667 with 1 double, 1 home run, 3 RBIs, and 4 walks.

The big struggles this season have come against left-handed pitchers, as Davis is 3-40 hitting off of a southpaws compared to 26-79 off right-handers. While it is quite concerning to see early on, it has only been a 40 at-bat sample. It is worth keeping an eye on going forward.

The Arizona product has played an exceptional outfield for Springfield this season, seeing time at all three outfield spots. While seeing the majority of his time in center field, he has made quite a few highlight reel plays in the corner spots.

Davis had a 30-game stretch for High-A Peoria that saw him hit .301 with nine extra base hits and 18 RBIs before he was promoted to Double-A to end the 2024 season. While it couldv'e been labeled as a premature and aggresive call-up to only recieve that many plate appearances in High-A, the Cardinals needed to be aggressive with Davis given his prospect status and challenge him in Double-A.

The 23-year-old will look to build off his productive week at the plate last week when Springfield travels to play Tulsa in their upcoming road series.