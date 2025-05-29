Cardinals promote rising outfield prospect to High-A

The Cardinals have promoted one of their top outfield prospects, Travis Honeyman, to High-A Peoria this week after coming out of Spring Training on fire for Low-A Palm Beach.

Travis Honeyman is set to make his High-A debut after recent promotion

Honeyman, who St. Louis drafted with their third-round pick back in 2023, slashed .321/.446/.443 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and 20 walks over 29 games for Palm Beach. Once a polished hitter at Boston College, it was time to get Honeyman up to a level that will challenge him more than Low-A was, given that he was on average two years older than players at the level.

The cautious assignment to start the year in Low-A for Honeyman made a lot of sense, given he played in only 20 games last season due to various shoulder injuries that required surgery that ultimately ended his season. Before getting hurt, the New York native still managed to slash .342/.415/.493 in 20 games split between the FCL and Palm Beach.

The 23-year-old has played most of his time in center field this year, logging 26 games there and another 2 games in left field. He has yet to commit an error in over 223 innings so far this season. The plan will be to move around the outfield spots alongside fellow top outfield prospect Zach Levenson.

After making his High-A debut for Peoria on Tuesday night, Honeyman collected his first hit at the level after going 1-3 with a walk. However, his second game on Wednesday ended as he exited the game running to first base. He was seen grabbing at his calf and left the game right after.

While it remains to be seen the severity of the injury for Honeyman, he will be a name to watch once he returns back to Peoria's lineup.