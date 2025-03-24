Ranking the Cardinals' uniform sets heading into the 2025 season

With the City Connect jerseys arriving last year, the St. Louis Cardinals now have seven different jersey sets for the 2025 season. With the uniforms ranging from red, blue, gray, white, and cream, the Redbirds have plenty of great options to show off the birds on the bat this year. Highly regarded as some of the most iconic jerseys in baseball, the Cardinals' uniforms always seem fresh while also carrying a winning history behind them. This ranking will break down my opinions on the Cardinal’s current jersey rotation and the memories associated with certain jerseys.

7. Home alternate

What may be unpopular to some is my opinion on the cream-colored jerseys. As much as I like the socks, I’ve never been a huge fan of cream-colored jerseys. I think the Phillies pull off the cream-colored look much better, especially with a nice two-tone hat. Additionally, I find the cursive text of “Cardinals” much more visually appealing than the large “St. Louis” in plain letters that show up on these jerseys. With all of that being said, these are still solid jerseys. Unlike other teams, I believe the Cardinals have a solid jersey rotation all the way through.

6. Victory blue

Similar to the cream alternates, I dislike the “St. Louis” text as opposed to the “Cardinals.” While I do like the throwback of the baby blue colorway, I feel as though these uniforms could be executed better. The red lines around the sleeves, buttons, and red numbers take away from the baby blue color. I think the Cardinals could improve on these jerseys by making them more like the originals worn from 1976 to 1984. They could do this by making the jersey a V-neck as opposed to a button-up, keeping player numbers on the back of the jersey only, and adding the red/white/blue stripes on the sleeves, above the belt, and around the neckline.

5. City Connect

I’ve always been a fan of the red Cardinals spring training jerseys. For that reason, I enjoy seeing the Cardinals play regular season games in a red uniform. However, I feel as though I speak for many fans when saying that I wish the team came up with a better tagline than “The Lou.” Other nicknames like the “Gateway to the West” or “Home of Stan,” paying homage to Cardinals great Stan Musial, could have made these uniforms even better.

4. Road gray with red cap

Since the Cardinals’ jerseys are classic, it’s hard to go against a simple yet clean look that has sustained over many decades. While these aren’t quite as nice as the white and red home combo, these are still great jerseys. I wouldn’t mind a little more navy blue in these, whether accessorized by hats/socks or somewhere on the jersey. With that being said, I find this classic Cardinals uniform better than some of the new ones.

3. Road gray with navy blue cap

Nothing reminds me more of the Cardinals' Game 5 comeback in the 2012 NLCS than these jerseys. The Cardinals also wore their navy blue caps on the road in the 2011 World Series versus the Texas Rangers. I feel that navy blue goes better with gray in general, but it adds another dimension, as the jersey includes plenty of red as well. While I am certainly biased by nostalgia, for these reasons, this jersey set makes my top three.

2. Home white with red cap

If the gray and red away jerseys were classic, the red and white home jerseys are even more famous. White and red make a much better combination than gray and red. Additionally, the pair of white and red doesn’t leave me to desire navy blue accents as it does with the gray jersey sets. The Cardinals will continue to wear a jersey very similar to this as their go-to home uniform for many seasons to come.

1. Home white with Sunday cap

In my opinion, nothing makes the outfit of a baseball player more than a nice ballcap. Additionally, I find the bird on the bat cap much better than any other abbreviated STL variant. Also, I am a huge fan of two-tone caps, and this one looks amazing when pairing the navy blue with a clean red brim. The striped socks also take the uniform to another level, one that I find better than the classic red and white home jerseys. Lastly, I find it a pleasant tradition that the Cardinals wear these uniforms at home on Sundays.