Tyler Glasnow vs. Shane Bieber: Who makes more sense for the Cardinals?
By Curt Bishop
The postseason rolls along and continues to do so without the Cardinals, who finished in last place in the NL Central with a record of 71-91.
When we talk about why the Cardinals failed in 2023, we're essentially beating a dead horse at this point. It's obvious as to what they need, and that's starting pitching. There are certainly other issues, but this is the most glaring need.
The free agent market will be full of solid starters to choose from, but it's going to be hard for the Cardinals to sign three frontline starters. They can manage two but will more than likely have to dive into the trade market to get the third one.
There are two starters on the trade market who could make sense for the Cardinals. One, we've discussed here on the site quite a bit. Tyler Glasnow could be an interesting fit for the Cardinals. The 30-year-old had a solid 2023 season after returning from an injury, going 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA.
Glasnow also averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Another option can be found in Cleveland, that being Shane Bieber. He struggled a bit this year, but still posted respectable numbers, going 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 21 starts. He too missed time due to injuries.
But those are two solid starters the Cardinals can choose from if and when they decide to peruse the trade market.