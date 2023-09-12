Would targeting Shane Bieber make sense for the Cardinals?
Shane Bieber may be available in trade this offseason, should the Cardinals get involved in discussions?
By Curt Bishop
Recently, our site expert Josh Jacobs posted a story listing five potential trade targets for the Cardinals as they look to upgrade their rotation for 2024, and ones that may not require such a massive haul. In that story, Guardians ace Shane Bieber was listed.
Bieber is currently on the injured list with elbow inflammation and could be done for the season. He didn't have his best season in 2023, going 5-6 and posting a 3.77 ERA in his 19 starts. He may have even been dealt at the trade deadline if not for the injury.
Had the Cardinals been in contention, it's possible that Bieber is somebody that they could have targeted, and with his contract expiring after next season, it's also possible that the Guardians could look to move him at some point during the offseason.
With that being said, could the Cardinals be a team that looks at Bieber as a potential fit to fill a hole in their rotation for 2024? We know they need pitching, and they need it badly. They didn't have nearly enough pitching for the 2023 season, which has gotten them to this point.
The starting rotation is especially weak and lacks a true frontline ace. They need three starters for next year, but if they're going to target somebody like Aaron Nola and sign him, they won't be able to add all of their starters via free agency.
That's where the trade market could come in handy for the Cardinals. In this piece, we will discuss whether or not it makes sense for the Cardinals to make a play for Bieber as they look to improve their rotation.