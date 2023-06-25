These are the 5 most likely Cardinals to be traded
The Cardinals can go a bunch of different directions at this year's trade deadline, but these five names seem very likely to be dealt
By Mason Keith
Dylan Carlson
I talked about Dylan Carlson being traded at the trade deadline, and I am going to echo this belief. The only outfielder with doubt to be traded is Lars Nootbaar. Everyone else is an open game. Out of the list of Carlson, O’Neill, Burleson, Yepez, and the utility players of Donovan and Edman playing outfield, Carlson carries the most value.
He has exceptional range playing in CF and has one of the best-throwing arms in the game. He is still a great hitter when facing lefties and can be used in platoon matchups for good teams with roster depth. Batting vs RHP and pitch recognition have been the bruises exposed to Carlson's game. The Cardinals have shown a short leash on Carlson for years which displays a lack of confidence in Carlson being an everyday player.
This has the potential of being the next traded OFer backfiring for the Cardinals. Better go get a good starting pitcher if you are willing to make the same mistakes over and over Mozeliak and Girsch. The Guardians and the Mariners are strong favorites to land position players, especially outfielders.